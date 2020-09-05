In this year when many congregations are having virtual worship services, the Habitat 500, the bike ride that raises money and awareness for Habitat for Humanity also went virtual. In years past, a few more than one hundred bike riders would ride their bicycles 500 miles in one week. Riders would have overnight stops in a number of towns along the way. Some would sleep in tents pitched on the grass outside a school, others would bring cots or air mattresses and spend the night in a school gym. We generally ate breakfast and supper together in a church basement or in some type of fellowship hall.
There was simply no way to do the Habitat 500 the usual way and keep everyone safe during this pandemic. This year the bike riders had to ride on their own and raise money by asking people to sponsor their ride as usual.
I decided to make things easy on myself. I committed to ride twenty miles every Thursday and every Saturday during June, July and August. I did most of my bike riding close to home.
The Mesabi Trail is only a few feet away from the end of my driveway in Tower. I ride on the trail from my house to Hoodoo Point. Then I have to ride on the side of a road between Hoodoo Point and McKinley Park. I can then resume riding on the trail to Soudan, and continue on to the new state park and beyond, finally reaching the point where the pavement currently ends at Trygg road between Soudan and Ely. Once I reach Trygg Road, I turn around and ride back home. The round trip is about 22-½ miles long, and takes me almost two hours to complete.
I watched a little bit of the Tour de France this week. They can ride more than one hundred miles through the mountains in just over three hours. I’ve never been close to as fast as those guys, but now that I am 68 years old, I am not even as fast as I used to be. I still enjoy riding my bike and the exercise is still good for me.
I also still believe in the mission of Habitat for Humanity. I believe that it is important for people to live in simple, decent homes. I have been riding my bike in the Habitat 500 for more than twenty years. I have been making contributions and I have worked on a number of homes over the years.
Here are some things you could do to help Habitat for Humanity:
Pray that the volunteers would work safely and not contract any diseases.
Pray that the homeowner families would stay safe in their new homes.
Volunteer to work on a home.
Volunteer to ride 500 miles in next year’s Habitat 500 bike ride.
Learn about the many other ways volunteers help Habitat for Humanity and volunteer to do one of those things.
Make a financial contribution to the work of Habitat for Humanity.
I know that Jesus had some building skills. I also know that Habitat for Humanity did not exist while he walked the earth, and bicycles had not been invented yet. Still I believe that we can spread the love of Jesus by using a hammer or by riding a bicycle. I look forward to doing more of both. I hope that many of you will think about ways to help with the basic needs of some other people on this planet where we are blessed to live.
May God bless each and every one of you.
Sincerely,
Pastor Brian Birk
Holy Trinity Lutheran Church
