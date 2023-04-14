After the resurrection of Jesus, the lives of the disciples were forever changed. The disciples’ transformation was so dramatic that it could not be explained away by natural means. They went from being a group of followers who were unsure of what the future held to being bold and fearless witnesses of the resurrected Christ.
Our Christian faith is founded upon the resurrection of Jesus. Through His death and resurrection, we have gained eternal life and the power to live a new life in Him today. But what does it mean to live a resurrected life? How do we embrace this new life in Christ? Let’s explore what the Bible has to say about resurrection living.
The apostle Paul wrote in Romans 6:4, “Therefore we are buried with him by baptism into death: that like as Christ was raised up from the dead by the glory of the Father, even so we also should walk in newness of life.” Our identity in Christ results in new life gained through His death and resurrection. Sin is no longer our master; we are free to live for God.
Living a resurrected life entails being freed from our old sinful nature. As Paul wrote in Galatians 2:20, “I am crucified with Christ: nevertheless I live; yet not I, but Christ liveth in me: and the life which I now live in the flesh I live by the faith of the Son of God, who loved me, and gave himself for me.” Our old self has been crucified with Christ, and we have been given a new life in Him. We are called to live by faith in Christ, relying on His strength and power to live a life that honors God.
One of the key aspects of resurrection living is our hope in the future resurrection. Paul wrote in 1 Corinthians 15:20-22, “But now is Christ risen from the dead, and become the firstfruits of them that slept. For since by man came death, by man came also the resurrection of the dead. For as in Adam all die, even so in Christ shall all be made alive.” Our hope is not just for this life, but for the life to come. We can live with confidence and assurance, knowing that we will one day be raised to new life with Christ.
Resurrection living is not just a future hope, but it also has implications for how we live today. We are called to live as children of light, putting off our old selves and putting on the new self in Christ (Ephesians 4:22-24). This means that we are to live in a way that is pleasing to God, seeking to do His will and obey His commands. As Jesus said in John 14:15, “If you love me, you will keep my commandments.”
Resurrection living is fundamental and essential to our Christian life. Through our identification with Christ in His death and resurrection, we have been given new life in Him. We are no longer slaves to sin but have been set free to live for God. Our hope is not limited to this life but extends to the life to come. As we live in the light of this hope, let us strive to honor God with our lives, seeking to do His will and obey His commands. Let us all endeavor to live as children of light, putting off our old selves and putting on the new self in Christ, so that we may experience the fullness of life that He has promised us. Our focus should be on living in a way that honors God and points others to Him.
Are you living a resurrected life in Christ? If not, believe that His death for you serves as an invitation to accept Him as your Savior today.
