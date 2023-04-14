After the resurrection of Jesus, the lives of the disciples were forever changed. The disciples’ transformation was so dramatic that it could not be explained away by natural means. They went from being a group of followers who were unsure of what the future held to being bold and fearless witnesses of the resurrected Christ.

Our Christian faith is founded upon the resurrection of Jesus. Through His death and resurrection, we have gained eternal life and the power to live a new life in Him today. But what does it mean to live a resurrected life? How do we embrace this new life in Christ? Let’s explore what the Bible has to say about resurrection living.

