Scripture Reading: Hosea 14:1-9.
Many years ago a friend of mine was preparing to go on a vacation. She asked me to watch her plants. I figured it wouldn’t take much to watch and water a few plants.
I love plants but I am no gardener. I would love to be a great gardener. I do not have a “green thumb.” The plants came home with me and went to a table by a window. My friend had labeled then with instructions for watering and care. Much to my embarrassment, I forgot about them. I hadn’t cared for plants before and they were not a priority for me. Only when my friend casually asked about them in a phone call did I even remember they were in my home. I went to check out the plants and they looked terrible—dark, shriveled leaves, dry, dusty dirt. They looked dead. With shame, I confessed to my friend that her plants probably would not be making it home to her safe and sound. She told me that they might be salvageable, but that they would need some pruning and cleaning up. I went to Google and looked up about how to revive plants, and lo and behold it worked. I had to pull out the spent leaves, prune back (a lot) of dead and dying stems, water the plants and make sure they had appropriate light. Slowly, but surely the plants started to make a comeback. I was thrilled. Not only were my friend’s plants restored, but I was shocked to see that they began to look even more beautiful than when they had first been placed in my care.
The book of Hosea was written by Hosea. It takes place in Israel—the northern kingdom. This book is about God’s unconditioned love for His people. The book of Hosea was written to the Israelites to convict them of their sin. They had repeatedly turned to false idols, loved and worshiped them. They became so entangled in their sin that they gave no attention to their need for God. God called upon Hosea to bring this message to the people. The first 13 of the book’s 14 chapters call out to the people. “You are destroyed, O Israel, because you are against Me, against your helper”
(Hosea 13:9). God’s people were destroyed by their sinfulness and abandonment of God. They wrapped their hearts in death and quit paying attention to their need for a relationship with Him. But much like the plants I cared for, there was hope for revival. The last chapter of Hosea calls the Israelites to repentance. God promised that when Israel renounced its false gods and come back to Him. He would heal and love them freely.
Hosea 14:7 tells us that when this happened the Israelites would flourish like grain and blossom like grapevines.” Hosea 14:9 tells us “Who is wise? Let them realize these things. Who is discerning? Let them understand. The ways of the Lord are right; the righteous walk in them, but the rebellious stumble in them. The Israelites were cleansed from their sin that would lead to death and took on a beautiful new life.
The same is true for us. Our sin and our waywardness lead us far from God but, as a loving Father, He calls us back to repent and experience a new life and an intimate relationship with Him. Psalm 116:5-7 says “The Lord is gracious and righteous; our God is full of compassion. The Lord protects the unwary; when I was brought low, He saved me. Return to your rest, my soul, for the Lord has been good to you.”
Major Vickie Cole
Pastor of The Salvation Army
