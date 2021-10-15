When I became a pastor about 5 years ago, I was introduced to Rod Tuomi by e-mail as he headed the Hibbing Ministerial Group and invited me to be a part of it. I work another job during the week, so I was never able to make it to the Wednesday meetings in Hibbing, but I kept up with the “goings-on” in the Hibbing area from the e-mails that he sent and forwarded.
A couple times a year, I would receive an e-mail from Rod reminding me of my turn for the clergy article and at times we would comment on each other’s articles or I would have a question he would answer. He was always so encouraging and I felt so mentored by his presence—even though it wasn’t an “in person” relationship.
The last e-mail I sent him was about a member of his congregation who I met at a memorial service down in my hometown of Riverton (on the “other” range) and I told him that this person had such good things to say about him. And Rod’s response was: “God bless you Precious friend. He is a wonderful person and an anointed musician” ……not taking any credit for himself, but so uplifting of others.
I just read Rod’s last clergy article “Healthy Memories,” reminiscing on the golden memories of his childhood, and in it he said: “God has so blessed my life.” His article reminded me a lot of my own happy childhood; growing up outside in the fresh air, in and out of the lake, playing baseball, campfires, gardens-----things that still exist, not only in our memories, but if we spend time in the beautiful outdoors that God created for us.
He spoke about his “office” at the end of the dock and it made so much sense that he would get inspiration from above and around him on a dock in northern Minnesota. Many of our ills could probably be cured by spending time in a rocking chair on a dock. Our health is something that becomes more time-consuming as we age and healthy memories can be so healing for our soul. Mental health has been a major concern lately and as Christians, our compassion, understanding and our participation in the lives of those around us is also essential in healing the ails that dog our society today.
One of the keys to life is TIME. There is a video on YouTube that is called: (“To a child), Love is Spelled T.I.M.E.” and is a great reminder that we need to spend quality time with those we care about. My hope for us and the next generations would be that we stop and smell the roses, but better yet, pick them and share them with others.
I was expecting Rod’s reminder last week that my article was due, but instead received an e-mail from the Ministerial Group that Rod had gone to his eternal home. If you missed Rod’s clergy article from September 18th, I would encourage you to go back and read it. He now has all of eternity to “thank, praise and worship his savior” like he said.
Rod’s presence in my life certainly made an impression and I am certain in many others. Technology allows us a different kind of presence in many ways now. Embrace all the ways that you can, to spend time together. Rod’s hope for each of us was that we would be caught up in the Spirit, sailing through the skies like eagles, letting the Spirit of God empower us to reach others.
No more flying against the wind, Rod Tuomi. We know where you are resting…
Pastor Diane Bolles
Pengilly and Nashwauk United Methodist Churches
