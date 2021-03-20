My wife loves to bake. Every time she does, she pulls out her recipe book and followsthe ingredients to the letter. A few years back when her grandmother passed away, she collected all of her recipes that were created throughout the years and put them into one big book. It amazes me to see recipes that have been passed down from generation to generation that are still wonderful creations today. I often wonder why people would mess with recipes that have been tried and tested over the years. I understand that we are a culture that is always looking to improve things, but some recipes should not be messed with. I would relate what is happening in our world today to just that. We are trying to change a recipe that has worked for thousands of years in the name of love and progress. But Gods word is a recipe for life that is not to be added to or subtracted from. Unfortunately many people don’t like the taste of truth and want to change it. Imagine for a moment that you’re baking a cake and someone says to you that adding ketchup and mustard would make your cake better. When you say, “no thank you, I have a recipe that I trust”, you’re called close minded and unloving. This is in essence what is happening in America today. Christianity is under immense pressure to change how we think and believe in order to keep up with the culture of today. What’s worse is many churches and believers are buying it believing that’s how we show love. This is wrong. Why? Let me explain it this way. I don’t allow my kids to eat junk food for every meal because I love them. I know they need good nutritional food to grow and be healthy. They don’t like it, but i’m not going to forsake my children’s health in the name of love. This is where Christians need to stand up.
Stop shrinking back and accepting behavior and ideologies we know are wrong because, after all, we are to love our neighbor as ourself. Truly loving others is feeding them the truth that will save their life, not accepting the depravity that will destroy both of your lives. Sadly there’s a lot of people who have and will continue to reject Gods truth. But scripture is not meant to be changed or twisted to fit whatever lifestyle we choose. Our lives are meant to be changed by the transforming power of God through
His word. It’s becoming more difficult than any of us ever imagined to be a Christian in today’s world. It will get tougher if we don’t stand up for truth. In the book of Jude he says to, “contend for the faith that was once for all delivered to the saints.” This means we are to protect the truth that was given to us by God for all people, and for all time.
Psalms 18:30 says this; As for God, his way is perfect: The Lord’s way is flawless; he shields all who take refuge in him. We need to remember that Gods word is the perfect recipe. Every word is breathed out by God and useful for teaching, rebuking, correcting, and training in righteousness. I want to challenge everyone reading this to open your Bibles and study Gods recipe for life, and know that the main ingredient is
Jesus Christ. Without him, none of it works.
Brent Theien
Sr. Pastor
of Open Door Church
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.