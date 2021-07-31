I had an exciting evening last Monday. I had lots of things to do…a byproduct of moving at a break neck turtle’s pace most of the day complicating everything that I attempted to do, no matter how simple the matter was. There I was at the cabin, just enjoying the warm day, working on odds and ends (probably more odds than ends, as most of my projects never seem to have an end), and watching a dark cloud bank move in from the northwest. Then it happened. There were these strange drops of water coming down from Heaven. My mind raced for answers. Then I finally realized what these strange little drops were. They are called rain. I didn’t even have to google it. I was so excited that I could have raced out to the large drops and kissed them. I just stood thanking God for the rain, but finally realized that maybe I should stop working in the water as the lightning was zapping across the sky in a rather spectacular display. I really did not want to become a lightning Rod. So, I did get into some shelter and enjoyed the lightning and thunder from an old fashioned thunder storm. I have always enjoyed thunder storms. I realize that some areas of the north land were pummeled by heavy destructive winds, but they were relatively tame by the cabin. I spent some time just thanking God for the rain, and even though we did not get a lot of rain, we need to be thankful for every drop that we are getting this summer. Later, in town, I had to run somewhere and as I drove down the alley…..again another strange event happened……..I watched large raindrops landing in what used to be called puddles. It had been so long since I had seen a real puddle that I was wondering if they were really mirages. There is one good thing about this summer. I have used my lawn mower about as much as my snow blower, and I do not even own a snow blower. There is a moral to my off the wall incessant babbling. Sometimes we do not realize what we have, nor how important it is until we do not have it.
This last 18 months have changed all of us to some degree. There have been a lot of hard things, and things we wish that we could change, or wish never would have happened. But, there have also been a lot of good things which have helped us become stronger better people. One of the great truths that has developed more in my life, and multiple others is to appreciate what we have when we have it. Life can change, and we often take things for granted…and when they are gone...we realize how cherished they really were. I think that is especially true of our human relationships with others. Scripture has a great parable in Luke 15 called the “Prodical Son”. It is a story about a young man who has everything, but decides in his life to take his share of the inheritance, move away, and use his resources to live a party life. He finally runs out of resources, and surprisingly runs out of friends shortly after that. He takes a job feeding swine. He got so hungry that he was tempted to eat the pig’s food. Then, there is an amazing short verse that says “But, when he came to himself…”. There was a time when this young man finally realized what he had in the past, and now that it was gone, he greatly missed it, realizing how wrong he had been, and how little he had really appreciated all the blessings of God. He did have the opportunity to go back home and make things right. Sometimes we have that opportunity, and other times we do not. It is so easy to complain about what we do not like, but often we neglect to be thankful and enjoy all that we have been blessed with. Please take an inventory. Work at being more thankful, and taking time to enjoy the now…do stop to smell the roses, or for some of us, the dandelions. And, please, above all, do not neglect your family, friends, nor your relationship with an Almighty loving forgiving God.
Pastor Rod Tuomi
Hibbing Christian Assembly
