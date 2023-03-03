I was recently re-reading Luke 15: 11-32 (the parable of The Prodigal Son) for a sermon I was writing and I noticed that some translations identify the scripture as “The Lost Son.” Hmmmm…..?

I subscribe to a “Word of the Day” from the Merriam-Webster (dictionary) and I am surprised by how many words that I have the wrong understanding of. How does that happen? Most of the time, I would imagine that we listen to others who have learned it incorrectly.

