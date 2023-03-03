I was recently re-reading Luke 15: 11-32 (the parable of The Prodigal Son) for a sermon I was writing and I noticed that some translations identify the scripture as “The Lost Son.” Hmmmm…..?
I subscribe to a “Word of the Day” from the Merriam-Webster (dictionary) and I am surprised by how many words that I have the wrong understanding of. How does that happen? Most of the time, I would imagine that we listen to others who have learned it incorrectly.
“Prodigal” means recklessly, wastefully spending money or resources. “Lost” means unable to find one’s way; not knowing one’s whereabouts. Some scriptures that I have known all my life, remind me that there may be more to the story than I initially thought or understood.
I have always felt bad for the son who stayed behind; so faithful and responsible, but we are reminded that he had been holding a grudge against his father and his brother. For the whole time that the prodigal son was out squandering his half of the family fortune, the other son who stayed behind was harboring resentment, which robbed him of the joy he should have had in the blessings that he had been given.
Jesus told the parable of the Lost Sheep and the Lost Coin, before he told the one about the lost/prodigal son. In each story rejoicing is done together when the lost has been found. As Jesus taught his audience of tax collectors & sinners and Pharisees & teachers of the law, each understood these stories in a different light.
How we think of the son who demanded his inheritance and then went away and squandered it, is one of the lessons of this parable. Prodigal or lost? To the father, lost. To his brother, prodigal. When we are able to look at those who have done what this prodigal son has done, as “lost”, I believe that we have truly let the love of Jesus settle into our hearts.
But the two other characters—the other son and the father—-also have a broken relationship. What was Jesus trying to teach us about that? There’s more to this story than being prodigal or lost.
I have found that God teaches us so much more when we go on a painful journey, than when we stay close to home and safety. The prodigal son suffered from his decisions and learned from his mistakes. The son who stayed at home is, many times, us. What will the outcome be for us? Will we let go of the judgements, the resentments, the burden of anger, and repent of our own sins to be able to join the celebration of the lost that has been found?
Resentments fester and eat away at the peace God has in His plan for us. Why couldn’t the father and son at home talk about this issue that kept them from a healthy, strong, joyous, father/son relationship?
During this time of Lent, may we prepare our body, minds and souls to be found. And whether “prodigal” or “lost”, if we have strayed, may we find our way back to our Father and our brothers and sisters in Christ. And if we have stayed behind, may we give our resentments to God—clean-house—-, relieving ourselves of those burdens, so we can rejoice with each other in what we have found in Jesus.
There is work to be done, and mostly on ourselves. Only when we look in the mirror and see Jesus will we know we are doing it right.
