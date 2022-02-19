For everything in our life that is of great importance we make some preparation and planning. Consequently for all Christians, Resurrection of our Lord represents a very important event that we need to prepare for. Church has prescribed us a period of Great Lent, a period of 7 weeks that we use not just to abstain from meat and dairy products, but more importantly to contemplate our life, our relationships with people around us, and our relationship with God. And right at the beginning of it, we realize that we cannot go any further, it would be pointless, without repentance and forgiveness.
Our Lord Jesus Christ started His salvific mission of humankind after being baptized by St. John in the Jordan, with invitation to everyone to repent. His mission starts with repentance and ends with the prayer addressed from the cross to the Heavenly Father for those who were crucifying him: “Father! Forgive them, because they do not know what they are doing. “ Repentance is a seed, and forgiveness is a fruit of our faith. Until Christ, profanities, cursing, and desires for revenge were mostly heard in situations where someone would be executed innocent. Instead of that, Christ prays for the forgiveness for those who are crucifying Him, and He Himself already forgives them in some way, justifying them to the Father with the words “they do not know what they are doing.”
The Greatest Christian prayers speaks of forgiveness very clearly. That prayer is “Our Father” prayer told by Christ Himself when his disciples asked him how to pray: “Forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us.”
Through this prayer, forgiveness has become an obligation for all Christians. This point should not be understood only in the sense of “I forgive so that I may be forgiven”, although such an understanding is not completely wrong, but in the sense of forgiveness as a way of existence. When we forgive our brother, we show our mercy to a man who is just like us, and at the same time we are showing our effort to be like the One who is merciful to all, like God. In this way, we show ourself to be similar to God, we become God-like. Therefore, it is not a coincidence that the Holy Fathers thought that “man is the most similar to God when he forgives.”
In our modern times, we are having a hard time to forgive others, even small wrongdoings towards us, let alone bigger faults. That is why we are mostly ready to condemn our brothers, because in them we consciously, and unconsciously, recognize our weaknesses which we do not have strength to fight, so we firmly attack others, unwilling to forgive them. The unwillingness to forgive others only shows that we are not aware of our sinfulness. Our ruthless behavior towards another person costs us of losing God’s mercy towards us, and switching that mercy into justice. If we ask God for forgiveness and to be merciful toward us, and for much less, we seek justice from our neighbors and condemn them, then we will be treated according to justice and not mercy and we will be judged because we judge.
Forgiveness is not a weakness but a strength. It is not a stupidity, but a wisdom. Forgiveness is, in its essence, kindness. Every human being should make every effort to live in harmony and love with everyone around him. If there is a disagreement, we need to gather strength and reconcile.
Rev. Milos Zivkovic, parish priest
St. Basil of Ostrog
Serbian Orthodox Church
Chisholm
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.