Do you ever remember so much national and global anger, angst, anxiety and apathy? It seems no one is allowed a peaceful discussion anymore on issues of disagreement. Fear seems to be a tool to drive people to some sort of desired action. Law and justice are frowned upon and unrest and violence seems to be the new norm. A person can now lose their job or friends for political views or perceived opinions, even if they are not perceived correctly. The Bible says it best when the Prophet Isaiah warns (5:20-21) “Woe to those who call evil good, and good evil; Who substitute darkness for light and light for darkness; Who substitute bitter for sweet and sweet for bitter!
21 Woe to those who are wise in their own eyes And clever in their own sight!”
I may not be alone in believing we are in these kind of days. For those who follow Christ we read the solution in II Chronicles 7:14 “and My people who are called by My name humble themselves, and pray and seek My face, and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and I will forgive their sin and will heal their land.” It is up to those who trust God and believe in Him!
But how or what do we pray? Let me offer a prayer we all can pray together, often. This prayer actually was given by the prophet Daniel (chapter 9) on behalf of Israel who was living in similar fashion, as we are today . I offer it here in a more personal form, encouraging the reader to pray this often, joining your voice with many others as we seek God’s mercy and revival of God’s truth and peace.
“I pray to you Lord our God and confess “Oh, Lord, the great and awesome God, who keeps His covenant and faithfulness for those who love Him and keep His commandments, 5 we have sinned, we have done wrong, and acted wickedly and rebelled, even turning aside from Your commandments and ordinances. 6 Moreover, we have not listened to Your servants the prophets, who spoke in Your name to our leaders, our fathers, and all the people of the land.
7 “Righteousness belongs to You, Lord, but to us open shame, 8 Open shame belongs to us, Lord, to our kings, our leaders, and our fathers, because we have sinned against You.
All disaster has come on us; yet we have not sought the favor of the Lord our God by turning from our wrongdoing and giving attention to Your truth. 14 So you Lord have kept the disaster in store and brought it on us; for you Lord God you are righteous with respect to all Your deeds which You have done, but we have not obeyed Your voice.
15 “And now, Lord, our God, we as a nation, but also as your children have sinned, we have been wicked. So now, our God, listen to the prayer of Your servant and to his pleas, and for Your sake, Lord, let Your face shine on Your desolate sanctuary. 18 My God, incline Your ear and hear! Open Your eyes and see our desolations and the troubles of Your Church which is called by Your name; for we are not presenting our pleas before You based on any merits of our own, but based on Your great compassion. 19 Lord, hear! Lord, forgive! Lord, listen and take action! For Your own sake, my God, do not delay, because Your people are called by Your name.” I ask and confess all of these things in Jesus name. Amen”
Rev. Kevin L. Norton
Hibbing Alliance Church
