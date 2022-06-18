Dear brothers and sisters the time has come, fifty days after the feast of feasts, the great and holy Pascha of our Lord God and Savior Jesus Christ. As we celebrate the birth of the Christian Church and the descent of the Holy Spirit upon the disciples and apostles, it is time to ask ourselves what the feast of Pentecost means to each of us.
Life without the grace of God, through the Holy Spirit acting in our lives, would be drab to say the least. We would never know the true appreciation of a beautiful flower or the wind in the great old pine trees. We would never feel the deep kindred joy of loving our fellow human beings. We would not understand why it can be so beautiful to weep or laugh. We would not come to know all of life’s delicious hidden flavors.
Life has one certainty, and that is, more time beyond the grave than above it.
Thereby, for what reason would we not spent time seeking out the eternal truth of God’s grace which comes to us in the Holy Spirit. We are all weak, frail, and our life here is temporal, but the Lord has left us the key to the reminder of His infinite glory and this lies in the grace of the Holy Spirit which so pervades the created world ever drawing us to Him.
Let us open the eyes of our souls and revel in the glory of the Holy Spirit which is sent down upon us and draws every human back to a life in Jesus Christ forever. Amen.
