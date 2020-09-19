This election cycle we feel there are high stakes. There is much division. We’re very worried about what happens if one candidate or another gets elected or one party or another get more power. We have 24 hours news media outlets that play worst case scenarios everyday. Social-media and radio are full of opinions and arguments.
In a world where we are looking for hope, is it possible that we continue to look in the wrong places? What is our answer to our world’s problems and issues? If you were able to get the right leaders and officials into our government, if we were able to find a cure or vaccine for Covid-19 that would be trustworthy and acceptable to all, if we got just the right policies to address all racial Injustice, if our kids could get back to school and have a sense of normalcy, if we all got paid what we think we deserve, if all the right environmental policies would be implemented, then, would we be completely content and have no worries? Would we have unity and harmony and peace and healing?
These are important questions because they really point to what or who we ultimately place our trust. We are blessed in this country to be able to choose our leaders and who we want to represent us. And yes, there are certain outcomes that this creates. So what about unity and peace and healing? Does it come down to these external factors?
I think we can be pretty sure that arguments, disputes, factions, divisions, anger, depression, addictions, slander, jealousy, greed, abusive actions and speech, murders, neglect, and many more things like this will not end, no matter who is in office.
Jesus makes it clear that it is from within, out of the person’s heart, that evil thoughts come and all of the other things named above. (Mark 7:20-23)
Ultimate hope comes from Jesus who is able to change our hearts and transform us into people guided by his Spirit. His Spirit gives us a new heart. When we walk with him He gives us His fruit, which is love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, and self-control.
It is not that we disengage with the process or our world, but our primary focus will be on the God who created us and gave his Son as a sacrifice for our sins to have a right relationship with Him. The outcome of this will be peace in our hearts and with others.
We will know that this world will not bring the answers to our brokenness. Only God is able to do this. He will give us hope and peace in the midst of it. And greater yet, He brings hope beyond this world to a greater Kingdom.
In the end, it says of Jesus: “The kingdom of the world has become the kingdom of our Lord and of his Messiah, and he will reign forever and ever.” (Rev. 11:15)
At that time, all sin, and tyranny, and pain will be over for those who trust Him. His perfect justice will be established. May you find true hope in Him today.
Mark Anderson
Chisholm Baptist Church
Associate Pastor
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.