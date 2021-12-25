Luke 2:11 “Today in the town of David a Savior has been born to you; He is the Messiah, the Lord.”
The men and women and angels that witnessed the events surrounding the birth of Jesus leave to us a legacy of response, and their responses were anything but casual. They were intense and passionate as they gazed on the Christ child and glorified His heavenly Father. The great challenge left to us, I suspect, that all of our Christmas celebrations should include traces or threads of all the reactions they exhibited—exaltation, wonder, worship, obedience and salvation. If we do this, we will cut through all the glitz and the glam that can camouflage the Christmas Child, drowning out the noise of a season grown increasingly secular and commercial, and reminding us of the beauty of the One who is Christmas. These windows on Christmas are perspectives to be treasured. To see what is in these windows we first have to stop, and then, as C.S. Lewis advised, “we must look, and go on looking till we have certainly seen exactly what is there.” There something beyond the surface of the everyday events of the nativity by looking through windows provided by those who were there, allowing us to see and feel what they saw and felt, and to learn from their responses to these wonderful and powerful events. Sometime or another we have all seen it, or at least sensed it. And if we can’t put our finger on it, it puts it’s finger on us, tapping us on the shoulder, urging us to stop and look and listen to what God may be saying to us through them. God speaks through many things. Can we see the divine humility when the word of God was spoken? Can we see even greater humility when the word of God was spoken in the middle of the night to a teenage girl in the barnyard stanch of a stable, where divine eloquence was reduced to the whimper of a baby. But why was the word of God so spoken? Why then? Why there? Why in that way? To teach us, I think, that there is no time, no place, no event so earthly that God cannot be there, speaking through them. These moments where earth is crammed with heaven, these Bethlehem moments where something divine is birthed through very human wombs, will go unnoticed unless we realize the meek and unassuming way that God characteristically comes. We must look for windows in places we are unaccustomed to looking, in small towns and stables. We must listen for voices we are unaccustomed to hearing, a star in the sky saying, “Come this way,” or a dream in the night saying, “Go another way.” We must look in those windows and go on looking until we see something sacred in the straw. We revel in the benefits and blessings of Christmas—but He is Christmas. We enjoy the gifts and trappings of Christmas presents—but He is the eternal One who brings true joy and everlasting life. We can be consumed with wrappings and focused on lists of presents—but the One wrapped in cloths at His birth remains “the Greatest Gift Of All.” May we look and love and never forget that…
This, this is Christ King,
Whom shepherds guard and angels sing;
Haste, haste, to bring Him laud,
The Babe, the son of Mary.
This Christmas, and every day…
Jesus to Thee be all glory given
O Come, let us adore Him.
Christ the Lord.
Pastor Major Vickie Cole
The Salvation Army
