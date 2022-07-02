What would the world be like without stop signs? Imagine driving through town on the way to school or the grocery store, your head swiveling at every intersection, your speed half of what it could be if you knew the cross traffic had to stop. The stop sign, while it puts limits on our driving activities, also frees them in ways we rely on to thrive. Without stop signs, we would need to fear other drivers blasting through every intersection we would cross. Not only the reckless drivers, but every driver. Because there were no settled guidelines for our interactions on the street.
As we celebrate the 4th of July, Independence Day, we celebrate our freedom. What kind of freedom is worth celebrating? An ordered freedom. I am thankful that our Constitution guarantees freedom of movement, even between states; I also am thankful we have stop signs which, as they constraint our movement, also protect our...freedom. The freedom to safely and easily drive to the grocery store, or to safely and easily road trip to relatives’ homes across the country, is only possible when our personal freedoms are ordered in such a way that we do not destroy each other, like two cars careening into an uncontrolled intersection.
Our nation still cherishes the rights to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness, perhaps now more than any time in the last 50 years. True liberty is ordered to protect life since liberty has no meaning for someone who is not...alive. Protecting liberty without protecting life is like trying to divide a number by Zero.
Liberty likewise has no meaning in a society unless it is ordered to help us live with respect for the good of others. Otherwise, the freedom of the more powerful obliterates the freedom of the weak. The cargo truck prevails over the compact car in a crash. A society with the rule of law, ordering our rights and duties, frees us to live without constantly swiveling our heads, watching out for the next threat.
Catholics last weekend all heard a reading from St. Paul: “For freedom Christ set us free; so stand firm and do not submit again to the yoke of slavery... but do not use this freedom as an opportunity for the flesh; rather, serve one another through love...” He warns that if we interpret freedom selfishly – if we do not order our freedom to each other’s life and good – “beware that you are not consumed by one another.” Like two cars careening into an intersection, parts flying, bodies crushed, a freedom without limits is no freedom at all. Each life, each person’s authentic happiness, factors into the ordering of our liberties. Even though I sometimes groan at where a city puts a stop sign, I am grateful for these signs which provide freedom to travel without constant fear of destruction. There are still risks in travel. There are still irresponsible drivers. But there is a general state of order that allows safe journeys to the destinations we seek. While the traffic signal is not our most cherished symbol of freedom, it reminds us that no freedom is true freedom unless it is ordered to the protection of life. Happy Fourth of July. God, please grant us the grace to order our liberty to love.
Fr. Daniel Weiske
Pastor, Blessed
Sacrament Catholic
Church
2310 7th Ave E
Hibbing, MN 55746
