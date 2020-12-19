While we are impatiently approaching to the end of this truly dreadful year, we are excited to be rejuvenated by the Nativity of Christ the Savior and our God. This Holyday always brings refreshment to our lives. It is enough for us to see the three words, “Christ is Born” on a greeting card, or to hear them from someone, or Merry Christmas as a greeting, and our whole body is overcome by a special blessed state, full of assurance and inspiration for constructive work and spiritual creativeness. Upon hearing these words, before our eyes, the image of the Holy Night in Bethlehem appears. Quietly and discreetly, the Savior came into the world and filled it with His divine power. Being “humble and lowly in heart,” the newborn Savior did not find resistance among the poor shepherds who offered Him a corner in their cave. The Most Holy Child could not find any resistance among the humble of heart, but He would later find plenty of resistance among the proud of heart, the lovers of power, who defined their happiness only within materialistic terms.
Christmas season constantly reminds us to think about everything that the Lord Jesus Christ did for us, through his birth and life among us, then through suffering, resurrection, ascension and all the way to descent of the Holy Spirit on the apostles.
This mystery of Christ’s birth is beyond reach and cannot be comprehended by human logic, and its strength lies exactly in that. Everything that man has measured with his measurements is transitory. It is limited and it vanishes over time. However, the mystery of incarnation of God has remained forever a mystery for us, and for that reason its memory has not faded, but it in fact keeps inspiring many, year after year, and it motivates many to think about their belonging to our Savior Jesus Christ. Celebrating this mystery of God’s revelation to the world, let us cleanse our souls and let us give ourselves over to Him with our whole being and fall down before Him like the three wise men from the East. Maybe we do not have silver and gold to offer to the One born of the Virgin, He does not even expect that from us, but hearts cleansed of all passions will make the best possible gift. “Blessed are the pure in heart for they shall see God,” said the Savior. Let us keep these holy words as our principle during these holy days. Let us put aside all needless cares and burdens of everyday life, and let us sing the angelic hymn, “Glory to God in the highest and on earth peace, good will among men”.
May God grant it that each one of us be blessed by this mystery of God’s incarnation. Let every one of us feel the spiritual rebirth and understand that He is the only “Way, Truth and the Life” and that salvation is possible only through Him.
Christ is Born! Truly He is Born! Merry Christmas! May the upcoming New Year be filled with blessings from Newborn Christ God!
Fr. Milos Zivkovic
St. Basil of Ostrog
Serbian Orthodox
Church
Chisholm, MN
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.