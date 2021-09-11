One of my favorite passages of scripture is Isaiah 40:31 “but they who wait for the LORD shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings like eagles; they shall run and not be weary; they shall walk and not faint.”
I have always been fascinated by eagles. One of the most beautiful things that I have experienced during my time here in Minnesota has been getting to see one of God’s most beautiful creatures, the eagle, up close on a number of occasions. Witnessing one of these powerful birds soar across the sky is truly a sight to behold. They’re powerful and graceful, ascending to heights of 10,000 feet and reaching speeds up to 65m.p.h. when gliding and up to 200 mph when swooping down from lofty heights to snatch an unsuspecting prey. Fearsome predators, yet surprisingly sharp navigators.
There is nothing like watching an eagle soaring free above the trees, over mountains, with ease but few people understand how these majestic birds use this ability to its advantage during a storm. The strength of eagles is not in flapping their wings but in soaring. When a storm is approaching an eagle will fly to a high spot and wait for the winds to come. When the storm hits, it locks its wings in a fixed position and sets them so that the wind will pick it up and lift it above the storm. It uses the storm to glide higher without using its own energy. The eagle does not escape the storm but uses the storm to lift it higher.
When the storms of life come upon us, they do not have to overcome us. We can allow God’s power to lift us above them. As we face the stormy wind of afflictions in life, with our minds locked on God, faith enables us to ride the winds of the storm and we can soar above the storm. Storms will come. None of us can avoid them. What is so comforting is that we have a Savior that has promised to care for us and lift us up above the storm if we will hope in the Lord.
When difficult circumstances arise, I often find myself trying to work my way out of them. I worry, I plan, I think, I question, I work frantically, thinking that it all depends on me – all the time forgetting the fact that I have a much greater power at my disposal. I have access to soar on wings like eagles! Just like eagles depend on these strong wind thermals to take them to heights that no other bird can fly to – in the same way we can be taken to heights that we may have never dreamed possible if we will just learn how to be led by God on a daily basis and stop relying on our own strength.
Our strength comes from God. He is the wind under our wings, helping us to soar like eagles. We don’t have to let our circumstances overwhelm us and keep us down unable to see beyond it. If we look up to God, giving over our cares, we can rise up and soar above our circumstances.
This is just one of many lessons that I have learned from the eagle. Whenever the storms of life come, and they will, remember what God said through Isaiah,” Those who wait for the Lord shall renew their strength, they shall mount up with wings like eagles, they shall run and not be weary, they shall walk and not faint.” This is God’s promise. And God always keeps His promises.
Rev. Tim Yearyean
Grace Lutheran Church
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.