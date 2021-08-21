We live in a world that never slows down. If you’re not getting ahead corporately, financially, and socially, then you’re falling behind. We’ve been programmed especially here in America to exhaust all our efforts into what makes us happy. Whatever your dream is go and get it at all costs. Even if your dream is to do nothing, then do it as well as you can! In the book of Luke chapter fourteen, we find a parable from Jesus about a dinner feast. It goes something like this; A man was having a big dinner and had invited many people to attend. At the hour of the dinner he sent his servant out to let everyone invited know that the dinner was ready. Unfortunately they all alike began to make excuses. Some were busy with land they owned. Others were busy with work.
Some others were busy with family affairs. The point of this parable is a picture of God inviting everyone to spend eternity with Him in Heaven. And when He sends his Son out to encourage us to come and attend, we all have excuses of why we can’t. Primarily, most of us are to busy chasing our own dreams and aspirations in life to give any thought to the life that really matters. Eternal life.
It’s so difficult for us to understand that everything we typically strive for here in this life is temporary. We don’t take our career, house, toys, or money with us when we leave here. Don’t get me wrong, none of these things are necessarily wrong. We certainly need a job to make money so that we can provide for ourselves and others. And there’s nothing wrong with having some recreational time also. But when we start to value these things above the God who provides them for us we find trouble. Jesus said that the greatest commandment was that we love the Lord our God with all of our heart, all of our soul, all of our mind, and all of our strength. Unfortunately every one of us fall short of this everyday.
Thankfully God is merciful and just to forgive us our sins! But my question isn’t if we are loving God as He so deserves, but rather are we striving to love Him as we should every day? We are incapable of loving God as we are commanded to.
It’s just another way in Gods sovereignty He shows us our need for a savior.
Everyday we fail to properly worship Him and yet His grace covers us with love and forgiveness. But to those of us who continue to make excuses of why we can’t surrender to Christ there is no coverage. The end of the parable in Luke says that not one of them who made excuses will taste of Gods dinner. Friends, there is nothing in this earth worth slamming the door on Heaven. This world can be difficult and full of temptation, but we serve a Lord who has overcome this world! So let us stop making excuses start taking the initiative to invest in our eternity. Be intentional everyday in your time with God and His word. Let go of your plans and allow God to establish your steps, and you will find no need for any excuses.
Pastor Brent Theien
Open Door Church
