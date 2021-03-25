If there was ever a time where we learned how important relationships are it was this past year. No matter who you were your world was changed in an instant last March. Now we sit a year later longing more than ever for genuine friendships and to be close with family. We see this desire not just on the Iron Range but also in our nation and the world.
Why is it that no matter where you live everyone is desiring the same thing relationships? How could this be when we are so different young, old and everything in between wanting the same thing in a world that is so divided? I have no doubt that most people can see the need to have other people in their lives.
So where did this desire come from? It came from God who created the heavens and the earth. He made you in His image. You might be saying, “why does that matter?” Well, the God that made you is a relational God and all about having relationships with His creation. See before time and space existed God was. No one made God. He has no beginning and has no end. In the God Head there is Father, Son, and Holy Spirit and they have had an eternal relationship. This then is why he would design His creation, you and me, to have relationship with Him through His Son Jesus Christ and have relationships with other humans also.
Life, when you boil it down to the essentials, is relationship. After this year, we should all know what is essential and what is non-essential in our own personal life. Amid discovering this, did you ever feel lost this past year? Did you feel like your head was spinning, maybe thinking who or what can I believe any more? What is right? What is wrong? Should I do this? Should I do that? What are people going to think of me if I believe the wrong thing in our new cancel culture that has no forgiveness.
What if there was a God who would want a relationship with you today and would and could forgive your mistakes or sins. Wouldn’t it be nice to have the heavy burdens you have been carrying lifted in 2021? Wouldn’t it be nice to be set free? Wouldn’t it be cool for your past not to define your future? Wouldn’t it be nice to place your faith and trust in someone who is always right and never changes? Live in a world where you were not worried about what others thought of you, but your Identity was rooted in an unchanging God. You can have it and you can have it right now as you read this article. All you must do is place your faith and trust in Jesus Christ which is God’s one and only Son. Jesus came to earth lived his life with out ever making one mistake. He would go onto die on a cross for your sins and He arose 3 days later victorious over sin and death. Since Jesus did that for us, all we must do is believe in Him to have relationship with Him and eternal life. If there was ever a time in history to recognize that we need a savior, it is the day in which we live. Romans 10:9 that if you confess with your mouth that Jesus as Lord and believe in your heart that God raised Him from the dead, you shall be saved.
If you just read and now are saying that Romans 10:9 passage in your heart, Jesus has set you free indeed. You are washed white as snow; you are clean set free from sin and death. Jesus will now show you daily how to live your life and give you the power needed to live that out. With that said, that is why when Jesus left the earth and returned to His Father God, He set up his church. If you gave your life to Christ today or many years ago, I hope that you would get yourself connected to a local church that will love you and help you in your new relationship with Jesus.
Chris Champion
Senior Pastor
North Star Church
of Hibbing
