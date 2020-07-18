One of my favorite things to do every month is to gather with the Hibbing Ministerial Group for food and fellowship. I have met great pastors and ministry leaders from various denominations with different faith backgrounds and ideas, and I know we don’t necessarily see eye to eye on every topic. Yet we are strongly connected and held together by our love in Christ for each other. With all of the differences between us, His love is our bond, and we are a small example of how the love of Christ can bring unity even if personal views between us differ greatly.
Jesus told us to love God with all our heart, soul, mind and strength and to love our neighbor as ourselves, and to love our enemies and pray for those who persecute us. When we are driven to live our lives sharing love in this way – praying for our enemies, putting others’ feelings ahead of our own desires and caring for them as we do ourselves - our world will be changed.
The way God loves sets such a simple example for us. Our imperfections and rejection of Him do not lessen or deter His love for us. He loves us all of the time in spite of our faults, failures and falls. And we are to love just like our Father loves us. When someone speeds by you on the road or uts you off in traffic, you probably don’t like that person very much in that moment. But liking someone is based on circumstances, and loving someone is based on who we are in Christ. Choose to love that person. Pray for them and their safety. Getting angry only makes us upset and in the grand scheme of things, did that incident really matter?
Love is a powerful force but for it to really be evident, we must rid ourselves of selfishness which is the root of anger, hate, bitterness, unforgiveness and being easily offended. It is disheartening to see these emotions in action displayed daily in the mainstream media. Still, all hope is not lost! Ephesians 4:32 encourages us to: “...be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ.” Our sphere of influence can be different when we choose to live and love in this way. Because love says, “I will choose not to be offended.” Love says, “I will choose not to be angry at others.” Love says, “I will choose to forgive those who have wronged me.” Love says, “I will choose not to seek revenge.” Love says, “I will not let division win.” Love says, “I will be the catalyst for unity.” God’s love keeps us centered on Christ instead of our own selfish desires. We can be a people who choose to selflessly love.
God created all people in His image, and He loves us with a never-ending love that we, too, can share. His love was exhibited in the most selfless way when He sent His Son Jesus to die for us so that we could have a relationship with Him. And when we choose to enter into a deep relationship with Him, that very same love dwells in us, too, giving us the opportunity to love as He does. We simply need to make the choice to do so. Every day. With every person. In every circumstance.
We are called to reflect the love of God. Paul wrote in Romans 12:10 that we are to love each other with genuine affection and take delight in honoring each other. Jesus said in John 13:34, “So now I am giving you a new commandment: Love each other. Just as I have loved you, you should love each other.” This kind of sacrificial love would change everything. The love of Jesus did change everything! Love like this in us can change everything, too!
Let’s change this world!
Lead Pastor Bill Adamson
Abundant Life Church - Pengilly
