I have commented to many people that I sometimes think this is the year that wasn’t. So many of my usual activities have had to be put on hold. The Range of Voices choral society has cancelled its fall program and probably the spring one, too. My Hibbing-Chisholm Breakfast Rotary Club has not met in-person since last March and may not be together this year or some of next. Many school athletic programs have been cancelled or put on hold. So many of our churches have not been meeting on Sunday mornings for worship out of an abundance of caution for the safety of their members. And I have talked to many families who have not been together with their children or grandchildren this summer at all. In so many ways this is the year that wasn’t.
Right now, most of us are living in the time between what was (the old and familiar) and what will be (the new and different). For many it is a time of fear and apprehension. Will I have a job or keep a job? Will my children have a job (something our son and daughter are dealing with right now)? Will the kids be able to have in-person school, or college classes? Will the business be able to survive the downturn in the economy? Will our country be able to survive the racial, economic and political upheaval that we read about every day in the newspapers? It all seems rather over-whelming and frightening. What can I do?
It seems that in times of fear and apprehension we reassess what our priorities, our values, our faith is all about. What can we hold on to? What gives us meaning? What can we use to get through each day? Our relationships with family are certainly one. I think many of us have seen how important it is to keep our family together and the importance to love and be loved. Surely so many of our older folks have wanted and needed that kind of assurance while social distancing or living in nursing homes or care centers.
Many of us have learned to appreciate how important those who provide essential services are to our lives. Doctors, nurses, medical staff, EMT’s and police and fire workers all have put themselves in harm’s way to keep us safe or provide help and aid. Right now, I am thinking about so many of our teachers who will go back to classrooms next week to educate our children only to risk possible exposure to COVID-19. Their courage and passion to teach are amazing.
For those of us with biblical faith there is also the corollary strength found in the word hope. It promises us a better future, the assurance of tomorrow. As Jeremiah 29:11 reminds us, “For I know the plans I have for you,” says the Lord, “plans to prosper you and not harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.”
I do not know what crisis, affliction, or fear is overwhelming to you right now. But I do know and believe with all my heart that God always works for our good see us through any time, even this time that wasn’t. As the Psalms tell us so beautifully, “But God will never forget the needy, the hope of the afflicted will not perish.”(Psalm 9:18) and “But the eyes of the Lord are on those who fear him, on those whose hope is in his unfailing love…” (Psalm 33:18)
Let me close with this prayer for Hope: Lord, I maintain my hope in You and I hold onto the assurance that what I am praying for is already accomplished in the name of Jesus. Your Word promises “no good thing does He withhold from those that walk uprightly” (Psalm 84:11). I wait upon You for Your definition of the “good thing” You will not withhold from me. As David prayed in Psalm 18:1: “I love you, Lord, my strength. The Lord is my rock, my fortress and my deliverer; my God is my rock, in whom I take refuge, my shield and the horn of my salvation, my stronghold.” Amen.
Pastor Terry L. Tilton, retired
Chisholm United Methodist
Church
