What does devotion look like? Have you ever pondered that question before? According to multiple sources devotion can be defined as “to consistently show strength which prevails (In spite of difficulties), to endure, to persist, to stay in a fixed direction; Steadfast, or Loyal. The early church was devoted to four specific areas of their faith. According to Acts 2:42 they were devoted to teaching, fellowship, breaking of bread (communion), and prayer. Every time they would gather, they would focus on each of these four activities.

I want to take a quick minute and look at the topic of teaching. Are you devoted to the teaching of Christ? Are you willing to put in the time, energy, and attention needed to be a good student? The Apostle Paul talks about how teachers are given as a gift by God for the equipping of the church in Ephesians 4:11-13.

