What does devotion look like? Have you ever pondered that question before? According to multiple sources devotion can be defined as “to consistently show strength which prevails (In spite of difficulties), to endure, to persist, to stay in a fixed direction; Steadfast, or Loyal. The early church was devoted to four specific areas of their faith. According to Acts 2:42 they were devoted to teaching, fellowship, breaking of bread (communion), and prayer. Every time they would gather, they would focus on each of these four activities.
I want to take a quick minute and look at the topic of teaching. Are you devoted to the teaching of Christ? Are you willing to put in the time, energy, and attention needed to be a good student? The Apostle Paul talks about how teachers are given as a gift by God for the equipping of the church in Ephesians 4:11-13.
“So Christ himself gave the apostles, the prophets, the evangelists, the pastors and teachers, to equip his people for works of service, so that the body of Christ may be built up until we all reach unity in the faith and in the knowledge of the Son of God and become mature, attaining to the whole measure of the fullness of Christ. (NIV)”
Teachers help lead us to unity, maturity, and fullness of faith. Our goal, through teaching and training, is nothing short of the fullness of Christ. We’re all called to learn from Christ, God’s Word, and other leaders God has placed in our lives. Once we begin to learn we’re then called to pass what we learn onto others as well. The Apostle Paul encouraged young Timothy with this teaching in 2 Timothy 2:2, “And the things you have heard me say in the presence of many witnesses entrust to reliable people who will also be qualified to teach others.” It’s our job to take what we’ve learned and continue to pass it along to the next generation.
You may have struggled with the question of ‘Am I capable of helping others in their faith?’ That answer is yes! God created all of us, and we’re all fully capable of helping others grow in their faith. Our job is to learn, apply, and allow the Holy Spirit to lead and direct our steps. As we’re faithful and obedient He will take care of the rest. I pray that as a Church we can continue to be devoted to Christ’s teaching, God’s Word, and the leading of the Holy Spirit like the Early Church was.
The Early Church was completed devoted to their faith, and we can learn from them how to remain devoted in our faith as well. Here are a few questions for you to consider as you ask yourself, ‘What am I devoted to?’ First, what things capture your attention and affection? Second, where are you putting your energy into every day?
