“Let the little children come unto me.” is a passage from Mark’s Gospel.
These are the words inscribed in our baptismal font at St. James. The script encircles the font, and it’s precious with the beloved words of Jesus. The passage is also found in the gospels of Matthew and Luke. Jesus says, “Let them come unto me, do not stop them.”
This story is like a second beatitudes. Jesus does not turn anyone away. He wants them all to stay and receive, whether it’s a meal, or a healing touch or a blessing, they are welcome to receive his kingdom. In this gospel story, it’s the children who are emphasized.
This means beloved children who are being fed the love of Jesus; the ones for whom God provides mercy and healing. Jesus promises them the kingdom of God. In the gospels Jesus heals many children, many daughters and sons who are beloved by their parents, which include Jewish people, people from different geographies and even Roman citizens.
The gospels have slight differences in how this story is told: in Mark, Jesus touches the children for healing; he takes them up in his arms, lays his hands on them and blesses them. In the gospel of Matthew he lays hands on them and prays. In the gospel of Luke, even infants are brought forward to be touched and healed.
There’s a similar reading in the non-canonical Gospel of Thomas where Jesus saw children as they were being nursed (suckled) and he said—”these children are like those who enter the kingdom.” They were incredibly dependent little human beings and Jesus emphasized that.
It’s like the beatitudes because the more dependent and meek the children or babies are, the more God’s kingdom is for them. Perhaps that’s what Jesus is emphasizing as he takes each child in his arms. The more meek that we are, the more we are invited into the kingdom, the more we are taken up into God’s arms.
The other day with my grandson I had an experience that resonates with this gospel. We had spent a wonderful quiet yet bubbly morning at a park, running and taking in creation—with piles of leaves to run through and newly sprung mushrooms to notice; we were happy. After all this fresh air, this little child whom I love came and found his way to my lap, initiating his own gentle snuggle. How much I wanted to be like him, calm and content, simply wanting to lean on his loved one. That was a kingdom moment for me, a treasure, a blessed glimpse of entry into the kingdom. Of course, when he stood up he raised his arms, and said “Up!” So I proceeded to carry this tired toddler up the hill. A tender moment for me in the kingdom.
When is it okay to be meek, tender and surrendering? According to Jesus — all the time, anytime; this is honored as entry into God’s kingdom.
Our bishop gave a talk recently where he mentioned tenderness and softening in the context of racial healing. He realizes that the kingdom of God for him is more about a softening of the heart than any format that can be devised to “fix” racism, for example. He wants to address racism, but first he thinks about listening to his own heart, and acknowledging how deeply he is loved by God. He remarks that’s a place to start for each of us as we heal in a broken world.
Today I would add that it’s about how much God wants you to “come unto him”, just like the children who were invited to “come unto him.” That is the beginning point and may well be the endpoint of entry into God’s kingdom.
Rev. Sally Maxwell,
Priest in charge
St. James’ Episcopal Church
