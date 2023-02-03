This fall, I began a Doctor of Ministries course at Chandler School of Theology at Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia. It is something I should have done forty years ago when asked by my superior, but finances and raising a family did not make it feasible. I enrolled in this three-year course of study in part to see if I could still do the work after 45 years of being out of graduate school. I am glad to say, following the first semester, that I still have what it takes. I mention all this as a prelude to the studies I completed this fall.

The Practical Theology of the Small Church was our topic. What is a small church? According to the Pew Research group, it is any church that worships under 100 on Sunday morning. Of the more than 350,000 houses of worship in America, it is estimated that 67% are small churches. and of these 61% worship under 56. Large churches are considered those that worship with more than 250 on a Sunday morning, and mega-churches are those of over 2,000 in worship. There are 27 mega-churches in Minnesota, of which 11 are Lutheran, 7 are Baptist General Conference, three are Assemblies of God, three are non-denominational, two are unknown, one is Evangelical Free, and one is Christian Missionary Alliance. The largest Eagle Brook Church Baptist General Conference worships 16,990 on a Sunday morning. 10% of all Protestant worshippers on Sunday morning are in megachurches.

