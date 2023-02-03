This fall, I began a Doctor of Ministries course at Chandler School of Theology at Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia. It is something I should have done forty years ago when asked by my superior, but finances and raising a family did not make it feasible. I enrolled in this three-year course of study in part to see if I could still do the work after 45 years of being out of graduate school. I am glad to say, following the first semester, that I still have what it takes. I mention all this as a prelude to the studies I completed this fall.
The Practical Theology of the Small Church was our topic. What is a small church? According to the Pew Research group, it is any church that worships under 100 on Sunday morning. Of the more than 350,000 houses of worship in America, it is estimated that 67% are small churches. and of these 61% worship under 56. Large churches are considered those that worship with more than 250 on a Sunday morning, and mega-churches are those of over 2,000 in worship. There are 27 mega-churches in Minnesota, of which 11 are Lutheran, 7 are Baptist General Conference, three are Assemblies of God, three are non-denominational, two are unknown, one is Evangelical Free, and one is Christian Missionary Alliance. The largest Eagle Brook Church Baptist General Conference worships 16,990 on a Sunday morning. 10% of all Protestant worshippers on Sunday morning are in megachurches.
I share this with you to make a point. Currently, we have only one or two large churches that worship at least 250 on a Sunday morning in our communities. For many who regularly attend church, there are fewer and fewer sitting in our pews. The COVID pandemic exacerbated this trend, with anywhere from 15-25% or more not coming back to church. But truth be told, we are in aging communities with fewer young families. On top of this, younger generations are more out of step with the traditional church, as many of us know it. As churches and denominations, we will need to find more ways to cooperate and work together. Budgets are stretched, and building and maintenance costs grow larger each year. As I have told many over the years, it is often not a lack of members that closes churches but some major building cost that seems overwhelming. On top of this, increasingly, we are seeing the difficulty of not having pastors or priests to appoint or come to our churches.
I do not doubt that the significance of ministry and outreach of our churches will continue. But we must be honest about looking for ways to leverage our resources and our talents. We need to work together to share the love of Christ and bring the Gospel message to the next generations. As small churches, we are not alone, but we must learn to work together, cooperate, and act smarter.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.