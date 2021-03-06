Webster’s defines the word “virtual” as an adjective defined as: “almost or nearly as described, but not completely or according to strict definition.”
The term “virtual” has been used a lot to describe life in our COVID winter.
In our churches we have had virtual worship services, virtual funerals, virtual weddings, virtual Bible study and Confirmation classes, and an assortment of virtual meetings and fellowship, all through the aid of Zoom, Skype, You Tube, and Facebook.
Worship, and Christian fellowship within the four walls of the church, is not the only place where we have had to accept the consolation prize of virtual. Check any yearly milestone where we gather with family and friends over this past year, and the adjective “virtual” comes along as an uninvited guest.
For many of us the Fourth of July fireworks were observed over a computer screen. And Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s were met with a holiday turkey being consumed over a Zoom conversation, and likewise any holiday toast with the clink of a wine glass was also done over Zoom. And that annual late summer family vacation where EVERYONE gathered at the lake place, not quite the same this year around.
We all have these personal stories where COVID has forced us to grieve “making the best out of a bad situation”, to comfort ourselves with the virtual, even though it might not be the real thing. But surprisingly if we’re patient enough, and open to the possibilities, we might find blessings here too.
Every year in late February I look forward to skiing the Birkebeiner cross-country ski race in Northern, Wisconsin. The race goes from Cable to Hayward, Wisconsin a distance of 54 kilometers. For most of us the term “race” is a misnomer, rather it is a test in survival to see if one can remain upright in making it to the finish line, shuffling down main street in downtown Hayward to the cheers (and jeers!) of friends, family, and many sane enough NOT take on such a challenge!
Be this as it may “the Birkie” stands out for me every year, calling me to keep some type of accountability for my physical conditioning through the winter cold and fat of the holidays.
Moreover, the truth be told, for those of us who have a passion for cross-country skiing - and the memories and fellowship it creates - we look forward to making the trip to this cross-country skiing Mecca to catch “the Birkie Fever” every year.
For me this translates into learning something new in waxing my skies. And whether my skies were waxed well or poorly on race day, after the race we all sit around a campfire, late into the night, firing off fireworks (they’re legal in Wisconsin!), grilling stakes, drinking a few adult beverages, enjoying each other’s company, and processing the pain that had taken place earlier in the day, and never, ever, letting the truth get in the way of a good story! As you’ve probably figured out by now, the Birkie is just the hub that holds all of the other joyful pieces together; and I am blessed to have my number one fan, my wife, Sandi, join me in the experience.
But this year’s 47th running of the American Birkebeiner could not escape COVID’s grip, and for many of us the event was skied virtually. Thousands of us had to find a patch of snow somewhere, and pick a day between February 20th and February 28th to sign up for the joy and pain we would normally share with 10,000 of our newest best friends in Hayward, Wisconsin.
I was deeply blessed as my wife cheered me on as I completed my virtual Birkie at Giant’s Ridge Ski Resort last Saturday. Sandi captured the event on Facebook (bless her heart!), and that Birkie Fever of which I spoke about? Somehow God brought something better out on that ski trail at Giant’s Ridge: 1) to truly appreciate the many blessings from past, 2) to live in hope for a future yet to unfold, and 3) to embrace the present moment as the gift that is. Nothing can take that away; there is nothing virtual about that, that’s the real deal!
We are all praying for the day when the term virtual will be removed from the parlance of keeping us from those people and events that we love so dear. But till that day comes, may we embrace the lessons the virtual world has taught us and to appreciate the very real world where God has called us.
Pastor Kevin Olson
Our Savior’s Lutheran
Church in Hibbing
