“For I have learned to be content in whatever the circumstances.” (Philippians 4:11)
---
As I pen these words to you I am at home sick, coughing up half a lung. “Big deal”, you might be saying to yourself, “join the crowd!” Doctor’s clinics are overflowing with people down with this that and the other thing. To quote from Web MD…
You know the drill. Your throat feels scratchy, you start sneezing and coughing, and pretty soon you’re in the grip of a nasty cold. To add insult to injury, all that big-time misery is from a tiny invader — a living thing called a virus. And it’s not just one you need to dodge. There are more than 200 that can lay you low.
But of course these days there is more heightened anxiety over the common cold. Never has greater anxiety been stirred over a sore throat than now. With the sudden onslaught of my runny noise marathon I have taken two COVID home tests (tested negative both times), and in short order, I will take a third. No one wants to win the COVID lottery; even for those of us who have taken both vaccines and the booster, there is still a lot to dread.
Chances are good that in a few days, to a week’s time, I will recover from my perceived “death bed”, but I will be the first to admit that I am big baby until I get to better health.
There is no shortage of irony in the fact that my wife, a Registered Nurse, is blessed to work in a medical clinic so that she can get away from my whining and crying while I am home sick with one of the 200 viruses that might lay me low. (But that said, I could not ask for a better nurse mate than this woman who has been married to me going on 35 years!)
I’ve always been like this, a big baby when it comes to my turn to ride out the common viruses that hit all of humanity. And I justify my petulance and martyrdom by telling myself: “I can’t be sick, there’s too much to do!” And then I precede to beat myself up with the meetings that need to be cancelled, the Bible study that will not take place, the report that will be late, the grieving family that will not be visited, the Confirmation class that will not take place. And is any of this added anxiety aiding in the recovery of a virus that promises to stick around for seven to 10 days? I think you know the answer to that question.
But laying the Pity Party aside (a party that no one shows up for!), there are great lessons to be learned as I wait on God’s divinely created antibodies to do their work. The first is that of trust. Every day I read a daily devotion that pretty much tells me the same thing each day, and that is “Try saying, I trust You, Jesus,” in response to whatever happens to you.” And honestly, when I read these words when I am sick and anxious they mean something different to me then when I am healthy and confident.
A second lesson is close to that of trust, and it is humility. When you are healthy, strong, hard charging, and getting your to do list done, it is easy to believe that such things are getting done by your power rather than God’s. Humility is the honest recognition of our own worth—our worth as God sees us. It is the delicate balance between humbly recognizing our sin yet knowing how much God loves and values us. Home, sick, cloistered from the world, there is plenty of time to ponder the lesson of humility.
A third lesson, close to that of trust and humility, is gratitude. Gratitude is fundamentally about not taking things for granted. It is being thankful for what we have and receive. Thankfulness is a powerful means of drawing near to God. The Bible talks a lot about gratitude, but perhaps there is no greater example of gratitude, humility, and trust then the Apostle Paul.
Paul knew what life was like in a world of illness, hardship, starvation, shipwreck, beatings and persecution (if you want a complete resume look up 2 Corinthians 11:23-31).
And through it all the Apostle says with great trust, humility, and gratitude, in the final chapter of the Book of Philippians: “I know what it is to be in need, and I know what it is to have plenty. I have learned the secret of being content in any and every situation, whether well fed or hungry, whether living in plenty or in want. I can do all things through him who strengthens me.” (Philippians 4:11-13)
I’m going to back to bed now and sleep off the rest of this cold!
Pastor Kevin Olson
Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Hibbing
