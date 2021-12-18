This past week, in many Christmas churches, we celebrated the Third Sunday of Advent. The Scripture readings were about John Baptist and the promise of a coming kingdom of God. It is a vision, a desire, of a time when the world will live in peace and unimagined prosperity and goodwill toward all.
I was shocked into thinking about this when I read an article in which the author asked the question: Can you imagine what the world would be like if all the money we put toward war and armaments were spent for food, education, and housing of the world’s people? His point being that everyone would surely have enough! It is a sad but very real truth. One most of us never think about.
The Watson Institute of International and Public Affairs at Brown University has stated: Through Fiscal Year 2022, the United States federal government has spent and obligated $8 trillion dollars on the post-9/11 wars in Afghanistan, Pakistan, Iraq, and elsewhere. This figure includes direct Congressional war appropriations; war-related increases to the Pentagon base budget; veterans care and disability; increases in the homeland security budget; interest payments on direct war borrowing; foreign assistance spending; and estimated future obligations for veterans’ care.
That is for every person in our country an expense of over $22,200 per person. And the reality is that most of it was borrowed adding to our federal deficit.
The prophet Isaiah tells us, one day, “And the wolf will dwell with the lamb, and the leopard will lie down with the kid, and the calf and the young lion and the fatling together; and a little child will lead them.” Isaiah 11:6 (NASB)
It is the continuing prayer of the church this day will come soon. But the truth is, it will not happen until the nations, and the nation’s peoples will no longer want war or invest in it. It will take a radical change of heart and mind.
Diana Butler Bass in her meditation from The Cottage this past week reminds us that maybe we should call the kingdom of God, the kin-dom of God. If the promised kingdom of God is to be on earth, what will it look like? Will it be a kingdom with a king and a hierarchy of authority and power as ages past, or will it be a kin-dom with a new set of relationships between peoples based on peace, love, and mutual shared concerns for each other’s welfare? The truth is it will the later. It will be a kin-dom of God. A world of renewed hope, vitality, and unprecedented cooperation and good-will among nations.
In this broken and beautiful world, please pray for this kin-dom and work for the day when the nation’s peoples “will no longer learn war anymore” (Isaiah 2:4).
Terry L. Tilton, Pastor retired
Chisholm United Methodist
Church
