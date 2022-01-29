Does anyone else feel that we can’t plan anything anymore? It seems that every time I put something on the calendar, it has to be rescheduled due to COVID, snow storms or 40 below weather! I guess I just need to get used to penciling things in.
As I get older, the years seem to fly by and I see the sense in giving each day the attention it should have. If I don’t, another day is behind me and I don’t have any special memories of that time here on earth. It was just another day. That is when I turn to the Serenity Prayer (credited to Reinhold Niebuhr):
God, grant me the Serenity to accept the things I cannot change, the Courage to change the things I can, and the Wisdom to know the difference.
Our United Methodist Hymnal only shares the first part, but the rest of the prayer is equally instructional:
Living one day at a time; Enjoying one moment at a time; Accepting hardship as the pathway to peace. Taking, as Jesus did, this sinful world as it is, not as I would have it. Trusting that You will make all things right if I surrender to Your Will; That I may be reasonably happy in this life, and supremely happy with You forever in the next. Amen.
—
We can’t let one bad day derail us. We need to get right back on the horse that bucked us off and start over, and starting over can be done at any time. We humans tend to look ahead to start over — waiting for tomorrow or the New Year —but we can start over at 4 o’clock in the afternoon if the time before that has been unproductive or stormy.
Sarah McLachlan sings the song “Ordinary Miracle” and it states: Just another ordinary miracle today. So how can we treat each day that way? We have to stop in the busy-ness of life and thank God for life. Discover an attitude of gratitude that will bring us a sense of peace and strength to carry on through pandemics, and storms and…..life. It will open our eyes to the gifts that God gives us each and every day.
I am weary of the conflict I have felt inside me the last couple years. Most of you have probably felt the tug-of-war that has been going on with this new pandemic world that we live in. We need spiritual nourishment to counteract all the negativity.
My congregations are watching the series “The Chosen.” It is about the ministry of Jesus that shows the background stories — kind of a “behind-the-scenes” look at the scriptures. We are nourished by what we watch and what we listen to and if you want to see the scriptures come to life, I would recommend this series to help you to get to know the Disciples, Jesus, Mary his mother, Mary Magdalene and all the others we read about in a different light by watching their stories come to life.
May we find the sustenance we need in each of our ordinary “miracle” days and may we nourish others as we live them out, one day at a time, one step at a time and one breath at a time.
Lamentations 3:22-23 in the New Living Translation tells us:
22 The faithful love of the Lord never ends![a]His mercies never cease.
23 Great is his faithfulness; his mercies begin afresh each morning.
Blessings to each of you on every single moment of 2022!
Pastor Diane Bolles
Pengilly & Nashwauk United
Methodist Churches
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.