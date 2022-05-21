It’s that time of year in Northern Minnesota when the weather is warming up, and people are headed back outside. Birds are returning with morning songs, flowers are blooming, and the trees are producing new leaves. It’s always a good idea in the spring to stop and smell the roses so to speak. Inevitably the mood of most people will be lifted with the new life that spring brings every year.
Even more so after one of the longest winters in recent memory. What’s amazing to me is that the new life we’re seeing now actually began before that long winter. Trees grow their new buds at the end of summer before the leaves cover the ground in the fall. So when a tree appears to be withered, it’s actually full of new life ready to endure the long hard winter. Life in Jesus Christ can be very similar to that. In the gospel of John, chapter 15:1-11, Jesus uses an allegory to illustrate what life in Him looks like. Jesus says He is the vine and we are the branches, and that no branch can bear fruit apart from the vine. Further more,
He says that the Father is the vine dresser, and prunes the branches that do bear fruit that they may bear more fruit. And while growing as a Christian and bearing fresh fruit such as love, peace, patience, and joy, is certainly rewarding and lifts our spirits, that doesn’t come without seasons of difficulty. We can go through hard times where we feel a lot like the trees in the middle of winter.
Withered and empty. But if we abide in the true vine, Jesus Christ, we can trust that the buds that will soon produce the new fruit are already alive and well within us. But like a tree during the fall, we first have to shed the things in our lives that aren’t producing good fruit, our sin and disobedience, before we can be healthy again. The key is to “abide in Christ.” So what does it mean to abide in Christ? According to Jesus in this passage, we abide in Him when His words abide in us. (Verse 7) And also if we keep His commandments we will abide in His love. (Verse 10) Gods word is the lifeline of every believer. The true vine that produces the fruit of the Spirit. We must live in it every day of our lives and do what it says if we are to abide in Christ and grow as He desires us to. And when true growth takes place, Christ joys in us, and our joy is made full. Nehemiah 8:10 says that the joy of the Lord is our strength. When we abide in Christ we experience extreme joy that is beyond comprehension. It’s the type of joy that endures difficult seasons in life because we have confidence in what’s to come.
The type of joy that overcomes the things of the world because we serve a God who overcame this world himself. If you are a believer in Christ Jesus, abide in the true vine, and invite the Father to prune your life so that you bear more and more fruit, and your joy will be made full.
Pastor Brent Theien
of Open Door Church
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.