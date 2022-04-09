My buddy took me fishing a couple of weeks ago. We went out to one of his favorite crappie spots, Lake None-of-your-business – a nice, quiet place out in the woods, where the fish are and the people ain’t. Friends, I wish I could tell you where it is, but then it would be that place where the people are and the fish ain’t.
It’s incredible how much ice was still on the lake – there had to be 30 inches of ice with no open water to be seen. That sheet of ice separated us from the world living under the ice. We could drill holes through it, but we couldn’t see down there or get down there. We stood on one side of a dividing wall, and the whole other world of the lake was on the other side, away from us.
Does it ever feel like that with you and God – like you’re underneath a thick sheet of ice, and you can’t reach God on the other side? Our separation from God is one of the great tragedies of sin. Sometimes it’s our own sins that put up a wall between us and God. Sometimes it’s the sins of others that knock us down and push us under the ice. Ice as thick as the sheets that covered this land during the ice ages. Ice so thick that we may even wonder whether there’s actually anyone on the other side – maybe it’s just ice and more ice. Have you ever felt that way?
But God is there, and God reaches out to us across the divide, breaking through the ice to be with us. God made us to be in relationship with God, and God doesn’t let sin keep us apart. As a Christian, I believe that God reaches out to us through Jesus Christ, the Son of God who became one of us. The Apostle Paul wrote this about Jesus reaching out to us:
“Once you were alienated from God and you were enemies with him in your minds, which was shown by your evil actions. But now he [Jesus] has reconciled you by his physical body through death, to present you before God as a people who are holy, faultless, and without blame” (Colossians 1:21-22).
When I think about Jesus breaking through the divide that separates us from God, I hear the words that Jesus spoke on the cross just before he died: “My God, my God, why have you forsaken me?” (Matthew 27:46). Those are the words of a man separated from God by the sins of the world. Those are the words of Jesus, the Son of God, here underneath the ice with us. Jesus came across the divide, and then bridged the divide to lead us back across into the presence of God. Let Jesus restore your relationship with God.
That’s how we should be with one another, as well. We put up thick walls of fear, resentment, and hatred between ourselves, and we divide ourselves into separate groups by ethnicity, gender, citizenship, politics, age, and so on. Jesus doesn’t reach out just to reunite us with God, though. Jesus also reaches out to draw humankind back together. “Christ is our peace…With his body, he broke down the barrier of hatred that divided us” (Ephesians 2:14).
On a personal note, this likely will be my final submission to the Mesabi Tribune. Our bishop has announced that he intends to appoint me to Byron United Methodist Church, just outside Rochester, in June. Brothers and sisters of the Mesabi Range – may the love of God, and the grace of Jesus Christ, and the unity of the Holy Spirit be with you and amongst you, now and always.
Pastor Andy Petter
Wesley United Methodist
Church of Hibbing
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.