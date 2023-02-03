John 17 is known as the high priestly prayer of Jesus. Within this prayer Jesus prayed for himself, He prayed for the 12 apostles, and He prayed for every believer. It is powerful to focus on the truth that Jesus is sitting at the right hand of the Father praying for the church of Hibbing. Here is what matters in this prayer and specifically for us. Jesus prays for protection over the disciples in John 17:11-12, “I will remain in the world no longer, but they are still in the world, and I am coming to you. Holy Father, protect them by the power of your name, the name you gave me, so that they may be one as we are one. While I was with them, I protected them and kept them safe by the name you gave me.”

As young kids we would do some foolish things. I can recall being in fields with my friends. A few of the guys would try to test and see if the electric fence was on. The fence is on and it is dangerous and they would try to get as close as they could to it. Jesus talked about leaving the apostles in the world and how the powers of darkness in the world are on and they are dangerous. You are in the world—don’t be of it. Don’t be unwise and see how close you can get to touching it! Stop asking how close we can get to this lie. It is on and it’s dangerous. How close can we get to this sin? It is on and it’s dangerous! Jesus continues to pray, “protect them by your name.” Jesus is saying the world is a battleground, but keep them by your character and your authority. The enemy is prowling around like a lion seeking those whom He can devour. We are protected by a Mighty God, the God of angel armies! God—our deliverer and refuge, and The King of Kings and the Lord of Lords.

