John 17 is known as the high priestly prayer of Jesus. Within this prayer Jesus prayed for himself, He prayed for the 12 apostles, and He prayed for every believer. It is powerful to focus on the truth that Jesus is sitting at the right hand of the Father praying for the church of Hibbing. Here is what matters in this prayer and specifically for us. Jesus prays for protection over the disciples in John 17:11-12, “I will remain in the world no longer, but they are still in the world, and I am coming to you. Holy Father, protect them by the power of your name, the name you gave me, so that they may be one as we are one. While I was with them, I protected them and kept them safe by the name you gave me.”
As young kids we would do some foolish things. I can recall being in fields with my friends. A few of the guys would try to test and see if the electric fence was on. The fence is on and it is dangerous and they would try to get as close as they could to it. Jesus talked about leaving the apostles in the world and how the powers of darkness in the world are on and they are dangerous. You are in the world—don’t be of it. Don’t be unwise and see how close you can get to touching it! Stop asking how close we can get to this lie. It is on and it’s dangerous. How close can we get to this sin? It is on and it’s dangerous! Jesus continues to pray, “protect them by your name.” Jesus is saying the world is a battleground, but keep them by your character and your authority. The enemy is prowling around like a lion seeking those whom He can devour. We are protected by a Mighty God, the God of angel armies! God—our deliverer and refuge, and The King of Kings and the Lord of Lords.
Jesus continues to pray for the disciples in verses 15-19. “My prayer is not that you take them out of the world but that you protect them from the evil one. They are not of the world, even as I am not of it. Sanctify them by the truth; your word is truth. As you sent me into the world, I have sent them into the world. For them I sanctify myself, that they too may be truly sanctified.” When Jesus prayed, He helped them grow by acquiring the truth. When a person becomes a Christian, he usually undergoes some radical life changes. Through the first steps of spiritual growth we discover Gods way is better, and we get rid of the large, obvious sins. But sad to say, many believers stop there. They don’t go on to eliminate the little sins that clutter the landscape of their lives. The more truth you believe, the more sanctified you will be. The operation of truth upon the mind is to separate a man from the world unto the service of God. Jesus wants you to grow and experience freedom. Holy Spirit, reveal the wealth we have in Christ. For example,the more reviews your read about restaurants you will discover a which places you should visit and which places you should avoid.
The next thing the Lord prays is that we all would become one. “My prayer is not for them alone. I pray also for those who will believe in me through their message, that all of them may be one, Father, just as you are in me and I am in you. May they also be in us so that the world may believe that you have sent me. I have given them the glory that you gave me, that they may be one as we are one— I in them and you in me—so that they may be brought to complete unity. Then the world will know that you sent me and have loved them even as you have loved me.”
Jesus had in mind the true unity of the Spirit from Ephesians 4:13. When the church is emptied of preferences, opinions, and pride we become poured upon by the Holy Spirit—and Unity is always manifested. Unity creates speed. Think about this; a snowflake by itself is one of most nature’s most fragile things. However, snowflakes joined together can shut an entire city down.
Lastly, and one of my favorite parts of Jesus’ prayer for the church of Hibbing is this. Jesus prays “may I be in them.” Jesus is filling the church of Hibbing by His Holy Spirit. Christ in you is the hope of glory. So we can pinch ourselves church and wake up to the reality that there is power, love, joy and hope in our churches because of this prayer. Take a moment and pray this over your church today. That Jesus would be in this church by the Power of the Holy Spirit. Anticipate a renewed excellence, wisdom, power, miracles, love, benevolence, faithfulness, purity, and witness as Jesus fills our churches.
I love that the prayers of Jesus are in the perfect will of the Father. That means the high priestly prayer of Jesus reveals His plans and purposes for the church.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.