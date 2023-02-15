Victory Christian Academy in Hibbing invites you to join us for a community event with “Inspirational Juggler and Speaker” Luke Winger. The event is on Friday, February 17th, at 6:30 p.m. Luke uses juggling, balancing, skits, personal stories, and audience participation to entertain and inspire kids and adults. Everyone will be mesmerized and leave raving about what they experienced and learned. Luke began entertaining audiences at just 8 years old and since then, he has been seen in prisons, churches, schools, festivals, fairs, camps, weddings, and in special events around the globe. He has touched the lives of many through his audience engagement and encouraging messages. A free-will offering will be taken to help offset the costs of this event. Victory Christian Academy is located at 206 E. 39th Street, Hibbing, MN.
