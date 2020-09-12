I’ve given many sermons over the years on verses like James 1:2-3. “Consider it pure joy, my brothers and sisters, whenever you face trials of many kinds, because you know that the testing of your faith produces perseverance.” However, speaking on these verses like this proves to be much easier than living them out. Yes, I do understand there is a significant benefit offered, but during trying times, that is most often far from my mind. When something bad happens, your first reaction probably isn’t to say, “Yes! This is awesome!” But there’s a big difference between happiness and joy. Happiness is based on what “happens” to you, while joy is based on Who lives in you-and that would be Jesus. James gives some reasons believers should have joy during hard times. Trials make your faith stronger A strong faith makes you mature. And a mature Christian has everything he or she needs to live for Jesus. The result? Joy. I can identify more with King David when he wrote Psalm 73:2-4, “I envied the arrogant when I saw the prosperity of the wicked. They have no struggles; their bodies are healthy and strong. They are free from common human burdens; they are not plagued by human ills.” During difficult times, I tend to look at people around me and ask, Why me? Or I may say, This isn’t fair.” Candidly, joy is the last thing on my mind. A wise person once told me, Life isn’t fair. The sooner you learn that lesson, the better life will be.” I used that line many times over the years; although, I modified it slightly by adding the words, “If life was fair, I’d own a Lexus.” Life may not be fair, and my first thought may not be to count it all joy during difficult times, yet, I fully appreciate David’s words at the end of Psalm 73, “But as for me, it is good to be near God. I have made the Sovereign Lord my refuge.” What a joy when we can say, it is good to be near the Lord. To feel His presence and be in His presence. This is a worshipful experience. Sometimes I like to be all alone, like in a nature setting and sit and read the Bible and pray and hear God speak to be me and be away from the difficulties and worries and cares of life. This brings me joy. What brings you joy. These days we need to find joy and hold on to it. Sometimes it is in the little things in life. It doesn’t have to cost a thing. We can find joy in many things. Search and pray and God will reveal them to you. Life can be hard at times and you may feel like it is hard to have joy in these difficult days. To be able to count it all joy, you have to be able to trust God. Do you have that kind of confidence in the sovereignty and goodness of God? Look to Christ in the midst of these difficulties. Ask God to help you rejoice in Him and to count it all joy. Perhaps one day you will learn to be joyful when going through difficulties, hardships, sufferings, and sorrows, knowing that God is using those times to teach and to mold us. In the meantime, I will simply take joy in the fact that during these challenging times God is with us, He will never leave us or forsake us and knowing that is extremely comforting to us.
Major Vickie Cole
Pastor of The Salvation Army
