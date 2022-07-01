Growing up I attended public school and we would begin each morning of my primary classes with the Pledge of Allegiance. We would place our right hand over our heart and recite…
I pledge allegiance to the Flag of the United States of America, and to the Republic for which it stands, one Nation, under God indivisible, with Liberty and Justice for all.”
My father served in WWII for 3 ½ years. Then he served fulltime in the MN Army National Guard until his retirement. He demonstrated and instilled in us patriotism for our country. To which I am extremely grateful and still firmly embrace.
If one watches the news these days one might feel that the ideals of the American dream have all but been eradicated. But sometimes we see things from a limited perspective. That is why I was delighted to hear the Prime Minister of England, Boris Johnson declare in an interview just a few days ago… “I think the reports of the death of democracy in the United States are grossly, grossly exaggerated.” He went on to say that he believes that America is the biggest “Guarantor of democracy and freedom” and is still ‘a shinning city on a hill.”
I truly thank God for the United States of America. No it is not perfect by any means. We have a lot of self-inflicted scars and some very embarrassing history. But what other country do you read about where people all over the globe are trying to escape to? What other country is being flooded and overwhelmed with legal and illegal migrants looking for a better life? What other country was established on the principles of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness?
These principles can never fuller be known or experienced unless we stay connected to our founding fathers establishment of the United States Constitution. A constitution whose character and principles are founded on the truths of God’s law and God’s Word, the Bible.
My personal opinion is that many Christians over the years have promoted a Christian Nationalism. This is not what God calls mankind to and it is not what our founders envisioned. However, our founders recognized that to maintain life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness as well as to truly experience it, would require keeping God and His Word at the foundation and core of our laws, justice system and governing bodies. When we move from this anchor of hope, we begin to seek personal gain at the expense of others.
As we celebrate our America’s Independence Day, be grateful for all the opportunities and advantages we have. Treat others with kindness and dignity, even if they oppose your political views or faith practices. As the fireworks explode and our American flag proudly waves. Pause and thank God for the United States of America. Ask our heavenly Father to bless our nation with godly leaders who are concerned for the welfare of others. Seek God for a spiritual great awakening which will bring internal peace to those embroiled in anger and hopelessness and a civil peace and hope to our nation.
Happy Birthday America! Be blessed in Jesus name.
Rev. Kevin L. Norton
Hibbing Alliance Church
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.