On three occasions during the summer I am invited to make a trek out to The Chapel of the Pines to lead worship on Sunday mornings out at Side Lake.
I do enjoy these pilgrimages to the Side Lake Chapel a little over 20 miles north of Hibbing, although I do confess to arriving to lead worship as the organist is playing, but a few minutes before the service is scheduled to begin!
Most recently I have taken to bring my fishing boat along with me as I journey forth to the old Chapel of the Pines. Two things come to mind as I do this.
First I am struck by how often the activity of fishing is broached in the gospel texts as Jesus begins His public ministry; and second, it just makes sense to try and figure out what many an Iron Ranger already relishes with respect to lakes that have names like: Side, Cub, Dark, Day, Deep, Dewey, Perch, and the Sturgeon Lake Chain.
As Sunday morning worship attendance often stagnates a bit in the summer, perhaps there is something to learn about these summer sanctuaries where people come to worship on these sky blue waters?
After leading worship at the Side Lake Chapel, my wife and I venture forth to one of the neighboring lakes in the area, this time around we go to the Sturgeon Lake Chain to learn why it is called “the Sturgeon Lake Chain.”
We launch our rickety fishing boat powered with a 1969 Johnson six horsepower motor off the Green Rock Road into Big Sturgeon. We tour around for a while with absolutely no clue as to where we are going, but we admire the awesome lake homes that adorn the shoreline on Big Sturgeon!
If there is a Big Sturgeon than there must be a Little Sturgeon, and sure enough we figured out where that was with the connecting channel that yokes the two lakes. Next, we went under the Green Rock Road Bridge and checked out West Sturgeon.
I am overjoyed that my wife chooses to join me on these lake excursions. Frankly I am not all that adept with a fishing boat, and I am not much better as a fisherman, but I believe that we have both come to certain peace that this is quality time together on a Sunday afternoon where the green trees of the shoreline part the blue between sky and water.
Water, what a great privilege it is to be on the water, regardless of which one of the 15,000 lakes of Minnesota it happens to be.
Water, there is something spiritual and inviting about being on the water, perhaps that’s why Jesus chose to walk on the water, and spend so much quality time with His disciples at the water.
Water, after floundering back and forth between Big Sturgeon, Little Sturgeon, and West Sturgeon, my wife and I decide to drop anchor and drown a few worms. We catch only one fish, a little Sunny not much bigger than my hand, and we throw it back. How does the old bumper sticker read: A Bad Day of Fishing Beats a Good Day at Work.
Another version of that might read: Sanity is the Biggest Fish I Ever Caught. For as the hook, line, and sinker are buried beneath the water, the therapeutic waters which the Creator put there on the Day of Creation are there to minister to me. Perhaps Norman Maclean captured the sacredness of the water in his book A River Runs Through It (also made into a movie)…
“Eventually, all things merge into one, and a river runs through it. The river was cut by the world’s great flood and runs over rocks from the basement of time. On some of those rocks are timeless raindrops. Under the rocks are the words, and some of the words are theirs. I am haunted by waters.”
I’m truly looking forward to that next visit to the Side Lake Chapel.
Pastor Kevin Olson
Our Savior’s Lutheran Church
in Hibbing
