How many of you have ever asked this question before? I know that I have pondered this question many different times over the course of my life. You may have asked the question a little bit differently, but with that being the general context of the question. I want to share with you four simple ways that I believe God is still speaking to us today. My hope is that after reading this article you will be encouraged and reminded that God is still actively speaking into our lives today.
The first way we can hear God speaking to us today is through the influence of others around us. You may be thinking what? I thought you were talking about God speaking to us, and now you’re talking about the influence of others. In Proverbs 15:22 we read, “Without counsel plans fail, but with many advisers they succeed.” We all need to have wise counselors in our lives. Many times, our wise counselors are our parents, mentors, or those who are more mature than us in our faith. Who we seek help or wisdom from is so important. We don’t want to make the mistake of surrounding ourselves with foolish people because Proverbs speaks to that as well in Proverbs 13:20, “Whoever walks with the wise becomes wise, but the companion of fools will suffer harm.”
Secondly, God speaks to us today through our life situations. There are certain things in life that we can’t change such as our DNA or our family. Likewise, we experience certain situations in life that we can’t change. However, I believe God can speak and minister to us in powerful ways through our life situations. I have learned through experience that many times instead of praying for God to change my circumstances I need to ask Him to change my perspective. Here is one example of how God could change our perspective during difficult life situations: ‘I can’t change what happened to me, but I know God redeems it and uses it to grow me and serve others.’ I know there are difficult situations I have walked through in my life that I hated at the time but looking back I see how God has used those times to help shape me into the man that I am today. I believe the same can be true for you today if you allow God to change your perspective.
Third, we can hear God’s speaking to us today through the leading of the Holy Spirit. Scripture tells us that the Holy Spirit comes and dwells within us when we give our heart to the Lord. He is our Helper, Guide, Comforter, and the one who convicts us of sin and empowers us to lively a holy and righteous life. Many times, when we feel that ‘nudge’ or ‘feeling in our gut’ that is the Holy Spirit leading us.
Fourth, we can hear God speaking to us through the Word of God. The bible is the absolute easiest way to hear God’s voice. Romans 12:2 says, “Do not be conformed to this world, but be transformed by the renewal of your mind, that by testing you may discern what is the will of God, what is good and acceptable and perfect.” We renew our minds by spending time in God’s Word and prayer. If you’ve ever wondered what God’s will is for your life, I want you to ponder this thought: ‘God shows us the will of God through the Word of God.’
It’s important that we also learn how to discern the difference between the voice of God and all the other noise in our lives. May we be intentional about having quiet times in our lives where we allow God to speak to us through the influence of others, our life situations, the leading of the Holy Spirit, and through the Word of God.
Pastor Micah Reed
Lead Pastor,
Chisholm Assembly of God
