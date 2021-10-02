This is a question that I think many people have been pondering over the last 18 months as we’ve been enduring a world-wide pandemic. How can we be sure that there’s such a thing as hope? Where can we find hope? Who do we look to for hope? I would like to remind everyone today that there’s hope to be found in one place, and one place alone: Jesus Christ!
Let me share a quick story with you about a very neat perspective on hope from a young boy playing little league baseball. The little children were all on the field or in the dugout, playing their hearts out. It was only the first inning, and the score was already 16 – 0. One team was losing in a landslide. The man walked up to the dugout of the losing team and asked one little boy if he was discouraged by the score. Had he lost hope? The little boy looked at him, a little puzzled, and said, “Why would I be discouraged? We haven’t even gotten up to bat yet. There is always hope!”
This is one way to look at the challenges we face in life. The Church throughout history has had the audacity to have hope in the face of trouble. It stems from the victory of the resurrected Jesus Christ. When things looked the darkest for Jesus, as He hung on the cross, He knew it was far from over. The tomb would not be the end, He would defeat death and come back to life. With this as the Church’s backdrop, there is always reason for hope.
Throughout the Gospels, Jesus was always offering hope to those around him. Whether it was a crippling disease, an oppressive government, a physical or spiritual hunger, or an evil attack, Jesus would meet people right where they were. The characters in the scriptures knew that if Jesus is here, then hope is here. That same fact is still true for us today in 2021; where Jesus is present, hope is present!
Jesus is still actively moving in the lives of people today as they search for hope. He continues to give hope to the weary, the broken, the underdog, and the doubter. Maybe you find yourself being overwhelmed and exhausted by the things going on in your life. Jesus tells us that we can bring our worries and concerns to Him, and He will take them upon Himself. There’s hope to be found in resting in Jesus Christ. Maybe you’re feeling broken because of sin in your life. Jesus can always pick up the pieces of brokenness in our lives and make them into something more beautiful than we every imagined. If you feel like an underdog, just be reminded of the story of David and Goliath. Sometimes in the physical world we may feel and seem like overwhelming underdogs. Remember that the Apostle Paul tells us that our fight is not against flesh and blood, but in the spiritual realm against the forces of darkness. When we hope and trust in God, we’re never truly underdogs. Lastly, if you’re doubting today whether God is real or not. If you’re doubting whether Jesus truly died and rose from the dead defeating sin and death forever. Please let me remind you that you’re not alone. Even one of Jesus disciples, Thomas, doubted. You can read about it in John 20:24-29.
I know this has been a difficult season of life for many people, but continue to have hope and cling to Jesus Christ. When Jesus Christ is present, hope is always present!
God Bless,
Pastor Micah Reed
Chisholm Assembly of God
