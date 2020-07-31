I used to have a dog that never left my side, followed me all around the house, and was a very constant companion. Recalling that constant love, I know that I’ve experienced something akin to the love and loyalty of God. Of course God’s loyalty to humanity is so much bigger and broader and eternal. I know that God is the most important constant in my life, and I hope that’s true for you, too. Even if you don’t believe in God, I’d venture to say that God is waiting for you when you least expect it.
There’s a passage in the Bible, from Romans (a letter from the missionary Paul to the worshipping community in Rome) that gives a lot of hope in times of distress. That includes this current pandemic. This favorite passage reminds us that nothing can separate us from the love of God. It goes something like this, “Who will separate us from the love of Christ? Will hardship, or distress, or persecution, or famine, or nakedness, or peril, or sword? No. …..For I am convinced that neither death, nor life, nor angels, nor rulers, nor things present, nor things to come, nor powers, nor height, nor depth, nor anything else in all creation, will be able to separate us from the love of God in Christ Jesus.”
That’s a pretty fundamental belief in God! If you’ve ever experienced God’s love, you know how meaningful these words are, especially during the unexpected peril of a pandemic. We can’t escape the reality that a virus that is harming humanity all across the globe. It brings long term health problems, and for some it brings death. It brings great grief to all of humanity. Uncertainty seeps into our lives because of this virus. So can we count on the love of God to get us through?
This passage from Romans says “Nothing will separate us. No hardship, no distress, no famine, no peril”; nothing deadly or harmful will separate us from the love of Christ. That means no wait for a COVID test, no COVID diagnosis or hospitalization, no loss of life. Nothing in all of creation can separate us from the love of God in Christ. As the virus comes even closer to our doors, we need to find strength in these words found in St. Paul’s Letter to the Romans. If we are not separate from God, then God is right here with us, sustaining us, providing us with the strength and faith that we need to get through our days. We need not fear.
I often think of God as being present “in the mercy”. In other words, all the merciful and compassionate gestures that nurses and families and neighbors are providing to one another at this time, that is the hand of God; that is God “in the mercy”.
A tiny virus has gotten out of control. Remember Jesus’ parable about another tiny object, the mustard seed? This tiny seed has the exact opposite effect on life than a tiny coronavirus. It is the tiniest of seeds , but when sown in the field grows into the greatest tree. In its surprising largeness, it provides a home for many birds. Jesus calls all of this the “kingdom of heaven”. To me it sounds like a very safe nesting place, an unexpected home for many, an unexpected protection from what can harm you, all because a tiny seed took hold.
If you find yourself obsessing about the coronavirus, remember this other tiny seed, that does the opposite of a deadly virus. It provides protection, strength, and a safe home. Think of yourself being protected under the canopy of a huge tree. That’s you in the shade of God’s hand, loved and protected and loved again.
Rev. Sally Maxwell, Priest in Charge
St. James Episcopal Church
