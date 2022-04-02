Who is not inspired by the story of the burning bush from the ancient book of Exodus? (Exodus 3: 1-15) Our creator God, the God of our Hebrew ancestors, called to Moses from this burning bush. God’s purpose was to use Moses as an intermediary to save God’s people from slavery in Egypt. In the Christian tradition we often recall this story of salvation as we get close to Easter which is another story of salvation though set on the bigger stage of Jesus’ life.
Here’s how the story goes: Moses turned back/ to look at a great sight/ which was a burning bush/ that was not consumed by the fire. God called to Moses from out of that very bush, saying , “Moses, come no closer but remove the sandals from your feet. The place on which you are standing is holy ground.”
Moses was afraid to look at God but eventually he did and God said, “You know my people are really in misery; they are suffering, I need your help!” Moses responded with, “Who am I to do that? Who am I that I would go to Pharoah?” Eventually Moses agreed to his calling, to serve the wishes of the Holy One of Israel, the great “I am”. He recognized the holiness of his mission.
Moses’ assignment was to go to save a captive and oppressed people. He got this assignment because he turned back and looked at something so powerful from God that he could not ignore it.
What are signs in our lives that we cannot ignore? Certainly right now we cannot ignore war in the Ukraine. We cannot ignore that millions of people have become displaced or are refugees fleeing for their very lives. Hundreds have died. We cannot ignore these things, yet does God speak to us from this place? Where is God in the Ukraine?
God is found in the intense mercy being extended to millions of suffering people. Whatever mercy is there, it is of God. Someone said if you think it’s bad now, imagine what it would be like if God wasn’t there at all. God hears the deep suffering. God accompanies, wiping away every tear.
On MPR I heard this story (paraphrased) of a Ukrainian woman who crossed over the border into Poland, leaving her Ukrainian city behind. All she thought about before that was preserving her life and the life of her family by going to Poland. She was at a staging camp for refugees for a couple of days and then moved deeper into the country. Surprisingly within a few days she came back to the border crossing. It was not because she was going home; it was because she wanted to help those other suffering refugees who were just arriving. She had just been through it; she knew what it was like, so she helped out at the receiving stations. God did not test her beyond her strength (1 Corinthians 10: 1-13) and she responded to a higher calling to help others.
She did something else quite remarkable. She was a high school teacher in the Ukraine, and she did not let go of that. She continued to conduct class online. She declared that continuing the education was important. The reporter asked her, well what are you teaching? Are you mostly supporting the youth with all their displacement?” She replied, “No. I’m an economics teacher and so we are talking about economics, certainly the economics of war and what happens. Of course, there is support in us being together but I’m continuing to teach what I know. “
In a way she was like Moses, turning back to look at a burning bush, seeing a suffering people, and finding merciful purpose in that. She responded to a calling. Like Yahweh and Moses, she heard the cries of her people.
We are invited into that same response to help others. We have to be alert and be aware of it. Look for God’s mercy. Look for the burning bush. Look for your calling.
Rev. Sally Maxwell
Priest in Charge
St. James’ Episcopal- Hibbing
