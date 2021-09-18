Sitting one day in my chair in my office contemplating life, I was intrigued by two large bald eagles sailing high in the sky above the lake. The day was extremely windy, and I marveled as I watched the eagles catch the wind and glide as the wind under their wings carried them along. Then the thought emerged into my mind that God wants us to be caught up in His Spirit, ride the Spirit, and let the Spirit of God empower us to sail through the skies of life. Lord, You will do so much of the work, if I can just learn to trust and rest in You. Sometimes I get very tired of flying against the wind.
Another jolly day as I was sitting in my office at the end of my dock on my most favorite lake in the world, I started reminiscing. Now, as senility creeps in, people tend to forget the present, and clearly remember the past. Does this mean that I am half way towards senility? It is all good, as some days I think that I would enjoy sitting blissfully in a rocking chair all day, while others wonder if I was off my rocker!!! Unfortunately (actually thankfully)…I do not believe that God is done with me yet…so I do not have to be put out to pasture, but be put out to pastor.
Now that we have all that straight, I will get back to reminiscing. I was remembering standing on the dock as a young boy with my cousins on a clear moonless night…enjoying the multitude of stars twinkling in the sky, while we looked for an occasional satellite streaking across the sky with some unknown purpose. It was always spectacular. Sometimes we would use a net (a long minnow sein) and sein our sand beach in the dark of the night. As we would bring the net to shore, we would be amazed by the hundreds of fish (mostly very small) that were in the net. We would always let everything go, but it was great entertainment on a dark summer night. I remembered getting up very early in the morning (usually as it was first getting light), and going bass fishing. We would usually bring some homemade biscuit and a thermos of coffee along. When we got home, there were my mom’s homemade buttermilk pancakes, homemade syrup, eggs, and bacon waiting for us. As I think back, I never knew how good we had it. There was always an endless supply of my mother’s homemade Finnish bread baked in the wood stove. Just imagine taking a slice of hot fresh bread and slabbing butter all over it. Yes, it was a slice of Heaven. There were always tons of fresh vegetables from the garden along with jams, jellies and treats made from the plenteous supply of wild berries. I remember the campfires down by the lake, the kerosene lamps in the cabin (before we had electricity), making toast on the surface of a hot wood stove (yes it burned a little, but you have never tasted toast so good), and so many deep conversation times. I remember swimming and diving in the lake for hours wearing a mask, a snorkel, and frog fins. Our lake is clear, and fill of fish, and as we swam and dove along the weed lines, we would be continually blessed by all the aquatic, and fish life that we would see in God’s huge aquarium. Sometimes we would come across a huge snapping turtle! I remember playing baseball in the yard, but often losing the balls in the woods. I remember hauling pails of water to the gardens for hours, but the return was sure worth it. I must admit that I didn’t enjoy picking blueberries all day (wild plums were so much easier to fill a pail with) but the fresh pies steaming as they came out of the oven has my taste buds watering as I now think of it. I did not really enjoy weeding the gardens either, but I really had no other choice. I remember long hot saunas, and swimming out into the deeper water to cool our bodies. I could go on and on, but all of those memories are golden as I reflect on them now. God has so blessed my life. All of eternity really will not be enough time to thank, praise, and worship my Savior for Who He is, and how He has blessed my life. Oh, how great is our God!!! Lord, help me be more worshipful and thankful. I really do fall short.
Rodney C Tuomi
Hibbing Christian Assembly
