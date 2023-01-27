Unlocking the Fullness of Life
“Gratitude unlocks the fullness of life. It turns what we have into enough. A house into a home, a meal into a feast. And a stranger into a friend.” – Melodie Beattie
So many small, odd, things to be grateful for in these days. In my mind they are not trivial. I am grateful for houses painted in colors other than white, in this multitude of gray days. As I look across my back yard, the dark blue house and the rainbow windsock on the other side of the fence, let me know that my vision has not gone entirely to grayscale. And my goodness, but the world is beautiful in this place. With the snow and frost on the trees, I could be traveling in a picture postcard. I will never grow tired of the rugged beauty here. I’m grateful for the perseverance of nature (pine trees are amazing in their adaptation to landscape, creating quick beauty amid disruption). I’m grateful for my serviceable and comfortable 2014 car with snow tires. And…I am grateful for the new people in my life as I serve here as a pastor, people of faith and vision, creativity and energy for making the world around us better and more loving. Sometimes that faithfulness and love shows up as people with snow blowers who clear walks at church, people with plows who clear off the ridge too large for the snow blower. And people who tend to heating systems, who do all the other winter-needed tasks. I am grateful.
There’s something almost miraculous about gratitude. There’s an alchemy in adopting a habit of being thankful that, over time, can transform us as people. We are bit-by-bit transformed from ones who worry, expect the worst, are critical, have a feeling of scarcity…into people who are at peace, with a feeling of abundance. It happens bit by bit.
We can choose it. We can choose that abundant life. As I was talking with some folks this afternoon about gratitude as a practice, someone mentioned waking up and being grateful for her feet on the floor another day. Yes. Setting an intention (a spiritual practice often is just that, setting an intention and keeping with it). We can set an intention to repeatedly return to a thought or a way of doing and being that bit by bit shapes us. We can choose gratitude. It may be simple, but it is far from simplistic, and not at all trite. Like the woman with her feet on the floor another day, to remember to note the feeling of it. To pay attention. Bit by bit—slowly but surely—our way of thinking changes. We become the one who feels blessed, who knows abundance. Whose heart is full, with enough left over to give away in generous love.
Bit by bit. To me, it’s like physical therapy, doing those needed exercises. Just a few, maybe 15 minutes a day. And after a while, I am strong where I need to be, and I am freed to do what I want to do—as long as I keep up with that bit-by-bit practice. I think gratitude is like that, as a spiritual practice. With a little bit of intention, an on-purpose focus on being grateful, our lives are transformed, for real. It’s definitely worth the experiment.
Gratefully,
Rev. Michelle Miller
Wesley United
Methodist—Hibbing
