In 2016, the word that the Oxford English Dictionary chose for their Word of the Year was one that really sets my teeth on edge. That word is “post-truth”. The Oxford English Dictionary defines post-truth as “relating to or denoting circumstances in which objective facts are less influential in shaping public opinion than appeals to emotion and personal belief.” It essentially means that people believe what feels true over what actually happened. As an adjective, the word gets used together with nouns like “world” or “politics” (for example, “We live in a post-truth world.”)
In a post-truth world, facts are set aside and the truth becomes whatever assertion is shouted the loudest or posted most often on social media. In a post-truth world, what actually happened doesn’t matter…what matters is what you think happened, what you say happened. If a fact makes you feel uncomfortable, if it conflicts with your personal beliefs, or if it gets in the way of your ambitions and desires, then that fact becomes false in a post-truth world. If a news story doesn’t support your political interests, then that news story becomes “fake news” in a post-truth world. The concept of post-truth is a clear spiritual and moral danger.
“Grace and truth came through Jesus Christ.” (John 1:17) Truth is a gift from God, a spiritual matter, and integral to the Christian faith. The introductory verses of John’s gospel start with “In the beginning” … “In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God. He was in the beginning with God.” The Word is Jesus Christ. In the beginning, when God spoke the world into being, the Word was full of grace; the Word was full of truth. Through the Word of God, grace and truth were built into creation. Even before the dawn of time, truth always has been because truth is inherent to God, and truth always will be because God always will be.
That means that truth isn’t defined by the loudest voice in the room. Truth simply is. Truth isn’t whatever makes us feel good or safe or self-righteous. Truth simply is. Truth doesn’t disappear when we stick our fingers in our ears and ignore it. Truth is truth. To deny truth is to deny God’s gift to the world.
“Grace and truth came through Jesus Christ.” It’s no coincidence that grace and truth are together in this verse. Grace and truth go hand-in-hand. I preached frequently about freedom this fall, not in the sense of liberty and the Bill of Rights, but freedom in the truest sense of being set free from sin, of being set free of fear, anger, worry, and doubt, of being set free from burden and oppression. God’s grace, the grace that came through the Word of God in the beginning and comes through Jesus Christ in the new creation, sets us free. Grace is the hammer that breaks our chains, the light that opens our eyes, the flood that washes us clean, and the power that holds us upright. And in the freedom of God’s grace, we’re able to know and accept the truth that has been here all along, the truth that came into the world alongside grace through Jesus Christ, the Word of God. You can’t accept grace and deny truth.
Don’t be seduced by the allure of a post-truth world. Don’t give into the manipulations that attempt to cast all inconvenient truths as fake news. Don’t take refuge in falsehood just because it makes you feel good. You can’t escape truth. By God’s grace, be set free to live in the light of truth.
Pastor Andy Petter
Wesley United Methodist Church
303 E 23rd St, Hibbing
263-3653
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.