What does SOS mean? An urgent appeal for help. We need to pray to God for help in America. This election will dramatically affect not only freedom in America but the whole world. So how should we use our vote? Who should we vote for? What things should influence our vote?
The first thing we need to answer is how should we use our vote? We should use our vote to honor God. Who should we vote for? We should vote for someone’s platform that will honor God. What things should influence our vote? God’s principles should be the foundation of what influences our vote. When I say God’s principles should influence our vote, I mean we as believers in Jesus Christ should and must hold a Biblical worldview. A Biblical Worldview is an overarching view of the world based on God’s revealed truth, the Bible, which directs our life in this world. A Biblical worldview shapes our beliefs about God, creation, humanity, moral order, and purpose. That is why I believe God’s revealed truth through the Bible should be the ultimate influence on judging both the Republican and Democratic party platform and on which candidates will get our vote.
In the Bible the first book is Genesis and Genesis means the origin or mode of formation of something. In the Book of Genesis God shows us something very significant. God shows us that He is the creator of the world, Genesis 1:1 says, “In the beginning God created the heavens and the earth”. He is the Creator of the human race. Genesis 1:27 says, “So God created mankind in his own image, in the image of God he created them; male and female he created them”. In Psalms God shows us that He created and knew us in our mother’s womb. Psalm 139:13-15 says, “For You formed my inward parts; You wove me in my mother’s womb. 14 I will give thanks to You, for I am fearfully and wonderfully made; Wonderful are Your works, And my soul knows it very well. 15 My frame was not hidden from You, When I was made in secret.” We see in the book of John that God so loved the world that in John 3:16 “For God so loved the world that He gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life”.
We see that eternal life, hope, joy, peace and love does not hinge upon this election. Praise be to God all of that hinges on placing your faith and trust in Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior. No matter how this election goes those things I just listed cannot be taken from you! With that said, our vote can either honor God or dishonor Him. It can either promote righteousness or evil! This election is not a political battle it is a spiritual battle! Ephesians 6:11-13 says, “Put on the full armor of God, so that you can take your stand against the devil’s schemes. For our struggle is not against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the powers of this dark world and against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly realms”.
The day of evil is here, and you have a choice to make in the next ten days. Vote like you always have or for the first time change your vote based on a Biblical world view. Joe Biden is for killing babies. Trump is for life. Proof of that is Trump nominated Amy Barret to the Supreme Court, which could overthrow Roe vs Wade, Amen! Joe Biden is for gender confusion and the BLM platform. The BLM platform is a Marxist movement that has the goal of destroying the nuclear family that God created. Trump stands for God’s principle of the nuclear family and he stands for freedom. Based on my Biblical world view, I Christopher Champion, will be voting for Donald Trump. Neither candidate is our Savior, Jesus is. Do your best to vote with a Biblical world view in mind. No matter who you vote for I will love you either way just as Jesus will.
Christopher Champion
Senior Pastor
North Star Church Hibbing
