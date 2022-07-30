“Is there any encouragement from belonging to Christ? Any comfort from his love? Any fellowship together in the Spirit? Are your hearts tender and compassionate? Then make me truly happy by agreeing wholeheartedly with each other, loving one another, and working together with one mind and purpose. Don’t be selfish; don’t try to impress others. Be humble, thinking of others as better than yourselves. Don’t look out only for your own interests, but take an interest in others, too. You must have the same attitude that Christ Jesus had. Though he was God, he did not think of equality with God as something to cling to. Instead, he gave up his divine privileges; he took the humble position of a slave and was born as a human being. When he appeared in human form, he humbled himself in obedience to God and died a criminal’s death on a cross.”
Philippians 2:1-8
Church of America - are your hearts tender and compassionate? My wife Natalie shared what I believe to be a prophetic exhortation to the church a couple of weeks ago. This is an important word for the church for this season in the midst of division, violence, and anger. Instead of praying for big revival, she felt the Lord gave her specific direction to pray for soft hearts within the church and throughout the world. Let’s pray the church would have the Spirit touch our hearts and make us soft again.
In chapter two of Paul’s letter to the church in Philippi, it opens with a question. “Are your hearts tender and compassionate?” He is specifically dealing with a conflict between two women named Euodia and Syntyche, who are members of the church. Theologians are not fully informed what the disagreement is about. Paul gives them backhanded encouragement and key solutions on how to grow in love and kindness. Let’s ask ourselves, is my heart tender and compassionate towards others? If you answered no, Paul then gives us great revelation on how to soften our hearts.
Is there any comfort (help) from Christ? The Greek word for comfort is “paraklesis.” This is referring to receiving soothing sympathy from the Spirit. It also has the idea of strengthening, helping, and making strong. By consistent fellowship with the Holy Spirit, we can jumpstart our heart battery to be more compassionate and tender towards others.
Jesus followers have a helper to live set apart - the “Holy Spirit”, the Paraclete. The idea is that if the Philippian Christians have received the things he mentioned, then they have a responsibility to do what he is about to describe.
Paul demands change for the church. Jesus is asking for the church to love and stay tender towards others. God wants to do another heart transplant on your heart. The Spirit of God wants to take our jaded, fearful hearts and help them back to love and hope. So to answer Paul’s question, yes, there is a great encouragement from being touched by Jesus. He awakens us to love and living out our calling. As the sermon on the mount changes hearts, let’s pray a prayer for Jesus to transform us as well.
Ezekiel 36:26 is a beautiful prayer. “I will give you a new heart and put a new spirit in you; I will remove from you your heart of stone and give you a heart of flesh.”
Let’s receive a new tender and compassionate heart today.
