Driving this winter, I often waited for my truck to warm up enough so that the windows were defrosted before I hit the road. Recently, I was driving during one of the many challenging snow days and about a foot of the driver’s side of my windshield really wasn’t defrosting. I was already an hour down the road before I saw a sheet of paper on the dash. I quickly removed it and in a moment there was freedom from driving partially blind! I could clearly see through my entire windshield without sitting toward the center of my truck!
After removing that sheet, I was dumbfounded that I had driven for an hour with such a simple barrier. The defroster couldn’t use its heat to remove the frost and allow me to see clearly. The Holy Spirit quickly revealed this example was similar to my daily walk in today’s world. I can choose to listen to the lies or go down the road of my own plans without simply asking God, “What do you want to do here?” I can choose to hold onto feelings of bitterness and unforgiveness, expecting that the other person will somehow be affected.
To me, the beautiful part of this example is that just like after traveling for an hour in partial blindness, once I recognized and removed the barrier, there was instantaneous freedom of vision. How can this apply to our daily spiritual life and walk with the Lord? We can head down the road running away from God, pursuing our own wishes, and fearing the unknown ahead of us. We can choose to feel hurt by what others have done or said to us. Or with repentance, we can accept the beauty of the free gift of grace from our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Repentance means a change of mind, and the confession of our error - not believing God’s truth. When we repent we are restored to a right relationship with Jesus and freed from the bondage of blindness!
The world’s ways are foolishness to God. Today, I invite you to leave that bondage. If you aren’t seeing and living a life of overflowing joy in the Lord Jesus Christ’s presence, simply ask Him to reveal and remove the barrier to your freedom. We know that “all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God.” (Romans 3:23) The great news is we restore a right relationship with our loving heavenly Father when we believe by grace through faith alone in Jesus Christ’s death and resurrection we have eternal life! In this example where a sheet of paper blocked the defrost, I didn’t have to wait and ask someone else to remove the barrier for my defroster to work. Similarly, we can immediately confess the error of our ways to God and accept Jesus’s free gift – restoring us to a right relationship with Father God.
Those of you who are a new creation in Christ, who accept the free gift of freedom with Jesus, can ask the Holy Spirit to reveal the barriers you are still allowing to come between God’s perfect plan and your own thoughts or intentions. We reject shame knowing “There is therefore now no condemnation for those who are in Christ Jesus.” (Romans 8:1) The freedom to walk out our faith every day comes from “You make known to me the path of life; in Your presence is fullness of joy.” (Psalm 16:11a) As a fully loved child of God and fellow heir with Jesus, there is always hope. We find freedom by believing the truth!
Jake Grass
Pastoral Intern
North Star Church, Hibbing
