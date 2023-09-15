I began to love cycling at an early age. Some of my happiest childhood memories are of me on a bike. It was my first taste of independence and first experience with self-reliance. And then there was the freedom. When I rode, I was in control of where I went, when I went, and how I fast I went. And to this day, I really enjoy riding my bike. As a child my bike was a source of adventure now it is my free-thinking time. There’s nothing like getting out on the open road, escaping for a few moments from the craziness and responsibilities of life and feeling the breeze on your face and just enjoying God’s creation. Being out on my bike relaxes and refreshes me. It has a marvelous way of erasing worry and tension. Time slips by. Cycling can turn a muddled, dark, bad mood into clear, creative thinking in just a few minutes of pedaling. It clears my mind and gives me perspective. I’ve come to see biking as a profound teacher, I’ve learned a lot about myself, life, and even God on my bike.
One of the most important lessons I learned from riding was about focus. One year we had a vicar assigned to our church and like me he enjoyed biking. We quickly became friends and went on daily rides after work. Our daily trek was from the church to the airport and back. This meant some 20+ miles of riding on the shoulder of a very busy road with fast (55+mph) traffic and drivers who often paid little or no attention to bikes. The vicar was a more experienced rider and so he usually took the lead. This was helpful because it gave me something to focus on besides the traffic and road conditions. Don’t look at the traffic. Look ahead and follow in his tracks, follow right behind him, especially in the traffic. As I followed his path, I focused less on the cars and more on the ride. I watched and when he changed gears I changed gears, I learned to let the bike do the work, and the traffic did not bother me and I enjoyed the ride a lot more.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.