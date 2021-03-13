About a week ago or so I spent an evening ice fishing with my son-in-law, Chris, and grandson, Logan. It was such a beautiful evening. It was one of those warm evenings and there was vey little wind. It was so peaceful out on the lake and the woods were so beautiful. The stoic trees were standing on a sheet of white snow and I could almost hear the trees whispering to one another about how much longer it would be before they would be clothed with a spring coat of fresh leafy green. As the sun hid itself behind the western hills, a ribbon of blueish orange decorated the treetops, and as the evening progressed the color slowly faded as the sun sped off to a new assignment to the west. We drilled many holes, giving the fish an opportunity to swim up to the top of a hole, jump out on the ice, and just give themselves up. Surely they must have heard about my great fishing prowess so why prolong the inevitable. Well, in my usual winter fishing form, I caught one fish, which I let go, as it pleaded with me with large begging eyes. I actually think the Covid 19 actually suppressed our fishing. As I watched the fish that were showing up on the vexlar (fish graph).....it was very obvious that the fish were social distancing. Considering the few fish that did bite, they must had been under restrictions on eating out. I also think that the ones that were hungry and wanted to bite probably couldn’t because they were wearing masks. But to their credit, I believe that they did wash their hands (actually fins) very often. They sure are model citizens. But, I sure did enjoy my outing on the lake, and my time with my family. My daughter Christy, and their two golden retrievers actually were cross country skiing on the lake while we fished. The dogs didn’t actually have skis, just in case you were wondering.
There are several places in Scripture where Jesus uses fishing as a powerful tool in teaching His disciples. One is in Luke 5. There is another place where Jesus cooks a shore lunch with fish and bread for His followers. That is in John 21. I love those shore lunches. I can just taste that fried fish, along with potatoes, beans, and fresh bread that were cooked over an open fire. Maybe we will add some corn on the cob with melted butter on it. And, of course, we cannot forget a hot pot of coffee. But, here in Luke 5, Peter and Andrew had been fishing all night toiling to bring in a catch. They caught nothing. Now, there is no truth to the rumor that I was their fishing guide. If I was their fishing guide, they would have caught less than nothing. So, they were tired and disappointment. Jesus, after He was done teaching told Peter to go into deeper water, and throw out their net. Peter replied “Master, we have toiled all night and caught nothing; nevertheless at Your word I will let down the net.” When, they had done this, they caught so many fish, that their nets were breaking. Falling down before Jesus, Peter’s response was “Depart from me, for I am a sinful man, oh Lord.”
There are so many frustrating things in life. There are so many ways that we toil all night but catch nothing. All of us are drained, tired, and maybe a little scared as we keep battling this pandemic which has pummeled us for just about a year. Jesus knows how to keep our boat afloat, and knows the proper time to instruct us to let down our net once again. God’s grace will see us through, and God’ grace will direct us when we need to rebuild, and let down our nets again. And God’s grace will again have us enjoying shore lunches. God bless you. Walk with God.
God is faithful
Pastor Rod Tuomi.....Hibbing Christian Assembly
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.