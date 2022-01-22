 Skip to main content

Finding Hope in a Hopeless World

In recent times with our world being so divided, I believe there’s something we all still have in common…struggles. No matter who we are or what we believe, we’re bound to struggle at times. We all struggle with different things in different ways, but the fact remains, we all struggle with something. Whether we struggle in school or with our jobs or we’re experiencing financial problems, we struggle. Could be our relationships we’re struggling with, or chances are high that we’ve struggled with sickness and isolation in the last couple of years. You get my point. And when we find ourselves in these valleys of life we look for the quickest, easiest way out of them. The natural tendency is that we begin to lose hope when we’re walking through difficult situations for prolonged periods of time. And because we’re seeking the quick and easy fix, we start putting our hope in the things of this world. We find ourselves putting our hope in our government to make everything better, and if they don’t we demand a new government. Maybe we put our hope in the people around us to get their act together, and when they don’t we find new friends. Maybe if our boss treated us better or paid us more we would like our job again, and if not we find a new job. The truth is we look for all the things of the world to fill us with hope and happiness, but never truly find it. In Matthew 5:6 Jesus says, “Blessed are those who hunger and thirst for righteousness, for they will be filled.” Notice He doesn’t say those who hunger and thirst for happiness or the things of this world? What this means is that there’s no other way we can truly be filled in our lives other than by righteousness. We live in a culture that has brainwashed us into thinking we need more money, more material things, and more popularity to be happy.

And as long as you have goals to obtain these things in your life you have hope. This is completely against, and opposite to the Word of God. We can only be filled by seeking His righteousness. This means we’re to turn away from the things of this world that we’ve spent a lifetime trying to achieve. You see, turning away from the world and turning to Jesus Christ is the only thing that gives us true hope in this life. He offers us eternal life, something the world can’t offer. 1 Peter 1:3 says, “We are born again to a living hope through the resurrection of Jesus Christ.” Again the adverse to this is that when we put our hope in the things of this world, we have a dead hope. It’s only through the life, death, and resurrection of Jesus that we can obtain eternal life which is a true living hope. How is this hope living put into action? By the living breathing Word of God. When we struggle with things of this world, it’s usually because we’re struggling to open our Bibles. The word of God is living and active! There’s hope found in every word of it. So when we find ourselves struggling to find hope, may we find the courage to go against the cultural norms. To be different than what the world tells us we ought to be. To turn the television off, put away social media, and open our Bibles.

Then and only then, will we find true living hope.

Pastor Brent Theien of

Open Door Church

