To say 2020 has been challenging is a huge understatement! This year can be characterized as a time of great loss; loss of jobs, loss of personal interactions, loss of experiences, loss of loved ones and the loss of “normal” life. So many of us are struggling with fear, anxiety, depression and uncertainty, and we are confused about what is happening in our world and in our own backyard. We simply want things to return to how they once were.
Even during difficult times such as these, however, we can still experience growth, learning, and opportunity. But to focus on the positive side, we need to hold tight to the promise that the Creator of heaven and earth is always with us, He loves us, and He is not surprised by any of the events we have been witness to this year. He is Emmanuel, God with us.
God establishes this through the prophet Isaiah, 41:10: “Fear not, for I am with you; be not dismayed, for I am your God; I will strengthen you, I will help you, I will uphold you with my righteous right hand.” This verse confirms God will prevail in our weakness when He says, “I will strengthen you.” It confirms His guidance when He says, “I will help you.” It confirms His presence when He says, “I will uphold you.” May your heart be strengthened by these promises because it is almost the end of 2020, and we are still here! Life looks very different, but God has remained close to us and will continue to. Because of His great love for you, these promises stand eternal, and He will never abandon you. When God says, “I will, He means it, and His perfect love will cast out our fear as we trust in Him. (1 John 4:18)
God is our shelter and strength, always ready to help in times of trouble (Psalms 46:1), and His presence in our trials is revealed steadfast through many Biblical examples. God was with the 3 Hebrews in the fiery furnace (Daniel 3:16-28). God was with Daniel in the lion’s den (Daniel 6). God was with Jonah in the belly of the great fish (Jonah 1-2). God was with Joseph in the pit (Gen. 37:24), in the prison cell (Gen. 39:20) as well as in the palace (Gen. 41:41), and He is also here with us in a pandemic! Isaiah 42:2-3 reminds us: When you go through deep waters, I will be with you. When you go through rivers of difficulty, you will not drown. When you walk through the fire of oppression, you will not be burned up; the flames will not consume you.
God is with us, and He desires us to be in relationship with Him. When we spend time with Him in His Word, when we spend time with Him in prayer, when we spend time with Him in worship, we grow in Him to trust Him more. We learn the true character of God, and we can confirm He is trustworthy. And when we believe in His faithfulness – especially in the hard times- we can take joy in the opportunities presented to us to share Him with others. As we shift our focus from the present situation to the God who will never abandon us, we can truly experience a life of joy knowing He is by our side in every circumstance. Especially now. This is the Good News.
“And behold, I am with you always, to the end of the age.” – Jesus (Matthew 28:20)
God is with us! Merry Christmas!
Pastor Bill Adamson
Abundant Life Church - Pengilly
