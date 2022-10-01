“Let everyone submit to the governing authorities, since there is no authority except from God, and the authorities that exist are instituted by God.” Romans 13:1

These words were penned by the New Testament writer, Paul, at the time when Nero Claudius Caesar was ruling as an Emperor in Rome. He was known for political murders, scandal, and persecution of Christians. Yet Paul had a different insight about governing authorities. He didn’t see the government as the savior of the world. He saw God as the Sovereign ruler overall. He saw that in the midst of hardship and suffering, God’s ultimate reign and rule would be advanced. He saw the joy of another Savior and the opportunity to advance His Kingdom of love, peace, and light amid darkness.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments