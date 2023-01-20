Martin Luther King Day has come and gone, but there is always more to say about his impact on our society.
He said, “If you want to be important…wonderful. If you want to recognized...wonderful! If you want to be great ...wonderful. But recognize that he who is greatest among you shall be your servant. That’s a new definition of greatness. By giving that definition of greatness, it means that everybody can be great, because everybody can serve.”
This quote from Dr. King might sound familiar. He is such a profound witness for Jesus Christ and the messages of scripture. Like Jesus, he also became a sacrificial lamb: a profound witness and martyr for justice and equality.
What Dr. King said about servanthood is exactly what is celebrated in churches this season: you’ll hear a lot about serving your neighbor and bearing witness to Christ’s light and love in the world.
There has been a movement afoot for several years now to make Martin Luther King Day, a day of service. A national non-profit organization, the Corporation for National and Community Service (CNCS), leads efforts towards this being a service oriented day. The “service” aspects are meant to empower and strengthen communities. There is a slogan for it, “A day on, not a day off.”
I watched this day unfold at UMD a few years ago during my time in campus ministry. Students would just be returning for a new semester in January, yet Monday was a holiday, so they engaged in a service day, or sometimes a service weekend. Students got that spark of enthusiasm for being engaged in the community.
The national organization that promotes this day has a website where you can look service opportunities in your community. I typed in the zipcode 55746 and found several interesting opportunities, such as needs that non-profits have. Some examples listed: packing food boxes at the Salvation Army (Hibbing), helping out with the Walk to End Alzheimers (Chisholm), volunteer drivers need for veteran’s patient transport from Hibbing to Minneapolis. I’m sure that all of these needs are ongoing.
As I was reading about MLK day I ran into a video of Ruby Bridges. She is an incredible witness to civil rights and the message that Dr. King espoused. She was the six year old African American girl who was the first to integrate an elementary school in New Orleans in 1960. There were three other children who lawfully did this the same day in New Orleans, but they went to a different school. She walked into her neighborhood school alone with Federal Marshalls ahead of her and behind her. You might remember the iconic picture of her by Norman Rockwell.
Of course, her story is more than 50 years old, but I was reading the details for the first time myself recently. I would have been the same age in 1960 and how different my experience was going to first grade. The only barrier that I faced as a white child was the heaviness of the door! Ruby faced picket lines and mobs.
The first day that she went to the school, all the white families left, and all the teachers left except one, and that teacher taught Ruby. The second day a white family brought their daughter and gradually more and more white students joined Ruby in this integration effort.
Ruby described her experience: “I crossed a picket line, a mob for a whole year. There was a woman there to greet met. She did everything she could to make my day fun. She not only taught me, she read stories to me, we played games. I knew that if I got past the mob and the picket, I would have a great day, and it was because of her. She showed me her heart. I began to realize there was no way she was like those people outside. I couldn’t judge her the same way.
At that moment I learned the lesson that Dr. King was trying to teach us and died for: not to judge by the color of skin.” Those are the words of Ruby Bridges Hall, who still advocates for civil rights.
I’ll leave you with this quote about service from Dr. King:
“Life’s most persistent and urgent question is: What are you doing for others?”
