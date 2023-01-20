Martin Luther King Day has come and gone, but there is always more to say about his impact on our society.

He said, “If you want to be important…wonderful. If you want to recognized...wonderful! If you want to be great ...wonderful. But recognize that he who is greatest among you shall be your servant. That’s a new definition of greatness. By giving that definition of greatness, it means that everybody can be great, because everybody can serve.”

