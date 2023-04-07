Two women walked into a church on Easter Sunday and were looking for a place to sit in the crowded sanctuary. One said to the other, “Wouldn’t you think that these people who go to church Sunday after Sunday could stay home on Easter and leave room for the rest of us?”
Folks, Easter is not just for people who go to church every Sunday or even just for Christians. Yes, it is the day Christians gather to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus in a special way. That is a good thing. Yet, Easter is very much for those who are not Christians as well. Now, I don’t mean it is a time to celebrate spring with bunny rabbits and chocolate eggs. Rather the message of Easter Sunday, the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead, is something everyone should welcome. Why? Because, it is the message of hope, in a hope starved world.
Without Easter, there is little reason for hope. Many believe science can provide all that we need in life. Though it surely helps make our lives better, there are important questions science cannot answer. It cannot tell us what the meaning of life is or what happens after a human being dies. Those who embrace “scientism” insist the hard truth is that the physical universe “is all there is, was, or ever will be.” (Carl Sagan) They say the hardest truth of all is that the universe doesn’t care about anyone or anything, including us. Thus, the only purpose in life is what we create for ourselves. Scientism also insists that when a human being dies, he or she simply ceases to exist, becomes nothing.
Many find that view of reality too dark to embrace so they find distractions that will help them ignore their own mortality and the inevitability of death. Some grasp at straws like “cryonics” or having their consciousness implanted in a robotic artificial intelligence in order obtain “eternal life. Others simply assume that a God they are not sure they believe in, will take them to a heaven they are not sure exists. This very thin hope lacks the power to really comfort when a loved one dies or when a doctor says, “I am sorry, there is really nothing we can do about your cancer.”
With Easter, however, we have great reason for hope. The Bible reports that Jesus was executed by the Romans outside of Jerusalem in the spring of about 33 A.D. He was then placed in a tomb, but that his tomb was empty on a few days later because he had risen from the dead. It also teaches that because of Jesus’ resurrection, all believers in Jesus will conquer death as well.
Thus, Easter dispels the long, dark shadow of death has over our lives. Death does not have the final word. After we die there can be life, a quality of life better than we can imagine. Oh, death is still not pleasant. The Bible calls it an “enemy.” Yet, we don’t have to be afraid. As the hymn writer said, “Jesus lives and so shall I, death thy sting is gone forever.”
Easter not only frees us from our fear of death but also frees us from the emptiness of a seemingly meaningless existence. It reminds us that the physical universe is not all there is. God does indeed exist and our lives can have meaning when we trust and belong to Him.
Easter is for everyone! It is a reminder to all of us that choosing whether or not to trust and follow Jesus Christ is the most important choice one will ever make. Make sure you choose well.
Rev. Dan Erickson, Senior Pastor, Chisholm Baptist Church
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.