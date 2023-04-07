Two women walked into a church on Easter Sunday and were looking for a place to sit in the crowded sanctuary. One said to the other, “Wouldn’t you think that these people who go to church Sunday after Sunday could stay home on Easter and leave room for the rest of us?”

Folks, Easter is not just for people who go to church every Sunday or even just for Christians. Yes, it is the day Christians gather to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus in a special way. That is a good thing. Yet, Easter is very much for those who are not Christians as well. Now, I don’t mean it is a time to celebrate spring with bunny rabbits and chocolate eggs. Rather the message of Easter Sunday, the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead, is something everyone should welcome. Why? Because, it is the message of hope, in a hope starved world.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments